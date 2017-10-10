Who doesn’t want to look like Gigi?!

It sure seems to be the year of celebrity beauty lines, with Victoria Beckham launching her second Estée Lauder collection, Madonna releasing her first skincare collection MDNA, and of course, Rihanna, who broke the internet with her inclusive Fenty Beauty line.

Now, in less than two weeks, topmodel Gigi Hadid will join the club of slashies dropping her Gigi Hadid x Maybelline makeup collection after being the face of the brand since 2015.

The 22 year-old sent social media into a frenzy when she posted a photo on her Instagram showing herself in front of countless lipsticks, liners, and powders with the caption “A year in the making.”

A year in the making.. #GIGIxMAYBELLINE COMING SOON. @maybelline 🦋💄✨ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Since then, Maybelline have released two teaser videos and announced Oct 21 as the launch date on their website.

The Instagram clips show a few of the products that will be part of the highly anticipated line; including nude and bright red lipsticks, and what seems to be a coral powder blush, all adorned with Hadid’s initials.

#gigixmaybelline A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

#gigixmaybelline A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

This isn’t the first time the top model has dipped her toes into the world of designing, having previously collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger, Stuart Weitzman, and Vogue Eyewear.

Considering Maybelline’s low price point, I’m gonna assume the Gigi x Maybelline line will be just as affordable as their other products, so we can’t wait to go on a serious drugstore makeup shopping spree as soon as it hits shelves.

Images via instagram.com and shutterstock.com.

