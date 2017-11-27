These Are The Stories You Couldn’t Stop Reading This Year

Re-read your fave SHESAID articles from 2017. From hugging politics to men and periods, we went there.

It’s that time of year again.

The time we all look at our calendars and collectively mouth out “Where the hell has the year gone?!”.

As 2017 draws to a close, there’s much to be thankful for; not the least being the fact it’s nearly over, and we can put it behind us for good. Because, let’s face it, 2017 has been a weird year.

There were glitter tongues, glitter tits, and even glitter vaginas. We (unshockingly) found out sexual harassment was rife in Hollywood, and pretty much everywhere else too; and learned men know basically nothing about periods – like, a stammeringly tiny amount. And that was just the beginning.

But, through all the weirdness, we stayed real, and learned to laugh at ourselves and not be so hard on each other, because one thing women have always been great at doing is coming together to share our stories. The good, the bad and the ugly. Each one reminds us we’re not alone in this crazy thing called life.

Here’s what got you clicking and reading and talking most this year…

1. 8 Ways To Sort Your Life Out Like A Total Boss

If you’ve ever sat back and had a look at your life and thought ‘I really need to get it together’, these tips are perfect for you…

2. You’re Not Too Much, He’s Just Not Enough

A relatable relationship piece for any woman who has ever been told she was “too much” in a relationship.

3. 14 Little Things That Happen When You Meet Your Match

Ever wondered if the person you’re with is the perfect person for you? Here are some of the things that happen when you’ve met the one.

4. I Tried Being A F*ckgirl For A Week. Here’s What Happened.

A self-confessed traditional monogamist goes on a mission to find out if it’s possible to play womanizers, colloquially known as ‘fuckboys’, at their own game, with surprising results…

5. Meet The Women On A Mission To Close The Orgasm Gap

We chat with a group of inspirational women who are attempting to close the orgasm gap between genders (let’s face it, men have more) by giving away free sex toys.

6. 8 Embarrassing Sex Questions You’ve Always Wanted To Ask

The need-to-know sex questions you told us you were itching to have answered, but too embarrassed to ask your doctor or girlfriends.

7. 16 Struggles That Are Relatable As Hell For Anyone Who’s Planned A Wedding

The thought of your own wedding can be incredibly exciting; but actually organizing one is a whole different story. Anyone who’s planned one will have experienced these oh-so relatable struggles.

8. This Is Why Some Guys Get Distant After Sex

There are a variety of surprising reasons men can get distant after sex – and a few different ways to handle it. The experts break it down for you in this article.

9. I Was In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship And I Had No Idea Until I Left

An eye-opening personal essay about a woman’s experience coming to terms with the fact her ex-boyfriend had been emotionally abusing her through subtle everyday comments she initially overlooked as helpful criticism.

10. Please Don’t Hug Me At Work

A thought piece on the politics of physical contact at work. Is there such a thing as professional hugging? And when does a casual embrace cross the line into workplace sexual harassment? Plus, how to ‘hug right’ in the office.

