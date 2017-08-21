27 Struggles Everyone Who Hates People Knows To Be True
Because people are just the worst.
Seriously, what is with this incessant need to be social and affable all the time?
Like, am I the only one who thinks people generally tend to suck?
Besides the select few friends who get my morbid sense of humor and low tolerance level for BS, I just don’t have time for making small talk or attending events that require me to act like I give a damn about my colleague’s sister’s ex-roommate’s health dramas.
Call me a bitch, but I think most people who relish alone time and detest forced socializing as much as I do will agree with the following sentiments, even if you’re not game to admit it aloud…
1. You absolutely dread having to meet new people.
2. When a work colleague tries to talk to you on your lunch break, you’re like:
3. When someone gives you their unsolicited opinion on literally anything:
4. When someone at work keeps asking questions in the afternoon meeting:
5. Getting stuck behind a slow walker in the shopping center is your idea of pure hell.
6. In fact, being in shopping centers in general is a fucking nightmare.
7. If given the option, you’d much rather hang out with a dog or cat and never endure another human again.
8. When someone has the audacity to sit next to you on public transport:
9. The feeling of joy when you finally get home and can shut the door on the world:
10. But then your roommate comes in and just won’t stop talking to you while you want to relax…
11. When you have to go to a party with people who will almost certainly want to tell you their entire life stories:
12. The feeling of relief when a social event is canceled.
13. The idea of being stuck alone on a desert island is very appealing to you.
14. When your boss says the words “This will be a team project”:
15. When you run into someone from highschool or college and are just like:
16. When the cinema is packed and the people around you talk through the whole movie:
17. The conflict you feel when you spot someone attractive, but then remember relationships involve lots of talking.
18. Coming up with inventive new excuses not to attend after-work drinks gets exhausting sometimes.
19. Alone time = HEAVEN.
20. Trying to organize a party for yourself and having people ask if they can bring a plus one you’ve never met:
21. Or the struggle of your mom telling you who you have to invite to your wedding.
22. The feeling when someone calls you instead of just texting:
23. The annoying moment someone tries to talk to you on the street, even if you have your headphones in.
24. When someone asks why you’re not a ‘people person’:
25. The moment you find someone who also hates humanity as much as you:
26. Or the rare occasion you find a human who doesn’t annoy the crap out of you:
27. And when someone calls you rude for being honest about your general dislike for people:
