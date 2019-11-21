Tales Of A F*ckgirl: Cum With Me To SEXPO

I head to SEXPO, and I’m taking you guys along for the ride.

Part of my too-crazy-to-be-real job involves going to events and talks to discuss sex, relationships and breaking down stigma and taboo. SEXPO is a sexuality and lifestyle expo, and one of the gigs I was invited to speak at. So I flew from Sydney to Melbourne for the weekend-long event, and it was ah-may-zing.

I spoke to porn stars, rode in condom cars, chatted with cam girls and filmed everything.

Cum with me to SEXPO in this week’s “Tales of a F*ckgirl” addition…

SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.

Featured image via unsplash.com.

Join the discussion: What was the most interesting part of SEXPO to you?