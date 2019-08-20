Tales Of A F*ckgirl: The Ending You Never Saw Coming

“I really care about you but I can’t do this anymore.’ The eleventh and final installment in the Tales of a Fuckgirl series…

When you last heard from me, I’d been seeing this guy for a couple of weeks. After a long day at work, I’d gotten home desperate to jump into bed but something was standing in my way.

A massive bouquet of flowers was laying on my bed with a note that changed everything.

“Nadia – will you be my girlfriend?”

Never in my life had a guy asked me to be his girlfriend in such a thoughtful way.

To say I was blown away would be an understatement so I’m sure you can guess my response.

From that point, we started a relationship. I wish I could end things there and tell you that everything changed for the better. I would love to say that we never had any issues and that our relationship was perfect and amazing in every way.

I would love to say that… but I can’t.

What happened from that point was the opposite of what I had expected.

I started to spiral hard and fast.

Now, this didn’t happen because this guy was a bad boyfriend or because he was treating me poorly.

Things started to go downhill because of me.

Honestly, at this point, I had only just scraped the surface of the emotional trauma of my messy divorce. I hadn’t begun to deal with the pain I had been feeling inside for many many years.

The truth is that I was sick.

I had been sick for quite some time and it was getting so bad that it put immense strain on my relationship. I hit breaking point and so did my boyfriend.

One day he came to me and told me that he cared about me immensely, but he just couldn’t do it anymore.

His mental health was starting to be affected by what he had witnessed. He was the first partner I’ve had to call me out on it.

“I care about you so much but you’re ill and you need to get help. Until you get that help, I’m sorry but I can’t do this. This is too much for me.”

What happened next changed the course of my life and my relationship. Pour yourself a cosmo and strap in for the final installment of Tales of A Fuckgirl…

SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.

Featured image via unsplash.com.

Join the discussion: Did you expect this ending? Have you kept up with the entire series? What are your thoughts on the Tales of a Fuckgirl series?