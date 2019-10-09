Tales Of A F*ckgirl: I Reveal My Entire Sex Toy Collection And Chat To An Escort

“Where is all the cum?” The fifth episode in the second series of ‘Tales of A Fuckgirl’…

This week on ‘Tales Of A Fuckgirl‘ I show you ALL of my sex toys – and let me tell you, it’s no small collection.

I also introduce you to my escort friend and we get deep talking about love, life and sex.

Get ready for this weeks installment of realness…

Featured image pexels.com.

SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.

Join The Discussion: What was your fave bit of this edition of TOAFG?