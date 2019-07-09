“Can I put it in your butt now?” The third “Tales of a Fuckgirl” saucy story…

The last thing I expected when I joined a gym was to end up in this situation…

Still not ready to cope with my marriage breakdown, I was caught up in a bit of cheeky boy craziness. Having just gotten back from flying 500 miles for a blind date with an English backpacker, I joined a gym. I went in thinking I’d be a thicc babe and Backpacker Guy would have to fall in love with my smokin’ new bod when he was finished with his trip, That was not what happened. Instead, I developed a major crush on the manager of my new gym, and got myself into a cheeky little situation.

This is a tale of infatuation, fuckgirl-ism, and fate. Boy, this third installment of “Tales Of A Fuckgirl” is the wildest one yet.

Here’s how it all went down…

Featured image via pexels.com