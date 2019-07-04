Tales Of A F*ckgirl: I Flew 500 Miles For A Blind Date
Spontaneous, or stupid? The second instalment in my “Tales of a Fuckgirl” series.
Ever faked a sick day, spent $500 and flown hundreds of miles to see a guy you’ve never met before?
I have.
Were there red flags? Absolutely. But I don’t regret a single thing.
After I met a stranger for sex in a hotel room, I made a pact with myself that I would fully explore the world of casual sex.
The way I decided to do this was by using apps like Bumble and Tinder, and I expected to meet lots of interested (and gorgeous) guys. Instead, I found myself neck deep in the world of f*ckboys.
Rather than pine after guys who just wanted to sleep with me, I decided to take things into my own hands and my life as a fuckgirl began.
After all, if you can’t beat them, join them…
SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.
Featured image via pixabay.com
Want More?
Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE