Spontaneous, or stupid? The second instalment in my “Tales of a Fuckgirl” series.



Ever faked a sick day, spent $500 and flown hundreds of miles to see a guy you’ve never met before?

I have.

Were there red flags? Absolutely. But I don’t regret a single thing.

After I met a stranger for sex in a hotel room, I made a pact with myself that I would fully explore the world of casual sex.

The way I decided to do this was by using apps like Bumble and Tinder, and I expected to meet lots of interested (and gorgeous) guys. Instead, I found myself neck deep in the world of f*ckboys.

Rather than pine after guys who just wanted to sleep with me, I decided to take things into my own hands and my life as a fuckgirl began.

After all, if you can’t beat them, join them…

Featured image via pixabay.com