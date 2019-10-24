Tales Of A F*ckgirl: I Asked 100 Men For Sex On Tinder

“Wanna f*ck?” The seventh episode in the second series of ‘Tales of A Fuckgirl’…

So, I did something crazy…

I used Tinder to proposition one hundred men for sex.

This week’s episode of ‘Tales Of A Fuckgirl‘ is as funny as it is salacious.

Pour yourself a glass of wine because you won’t want to miss this!

SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.

Featured image via unsplash.com.

Join the discussion: Were you surprised about the results of Nadia’s social experiment?