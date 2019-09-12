Tales Of A F*ckgirl: I Get My Vagina Tightened And Try Butthole Cream

14 hours ago

“Are you mad at me?” Episode two in the second series of ‘Tales of A Fuckgirl’…

Welcome back to season two of ‘Tales of A Fuckgirl‘, where you can follow me and see what my life is really like.

In this episode, I go without sex for 24 hours, get some exciting new adult toys and learn there really is a product for anything

Featured image unsplash.com.

SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.

Comment: Would you get this treatment?

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

More from this author

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of NadiaSaid Pty Ltd
Win a brand new Audi
Win a brand new Audi