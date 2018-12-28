Team SHESAID’s Must-Watch List Of Shows To Binge Over The Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to vege out on the couch and get your Netflix on.

Ah, the end-of-year holidays. The perfect time to spend quality time with family and friends, or, a time a lot of us don’t have work or commitments and is, therefore, the perfect time to watch TV shows on the couch in our pajamas all day.

These are the shows, both new and old, which had the SHESAID team hooked this year. From witty comedies to a lot of true crime shows (the true-crime trend is basically supported entirely by our office), there is something on this list for everyone that comes with the Team SHESAID tick of approval.

Happy binging, everyone!

1. The Jinx

“If you’re a Making A Murder Fan you need to watch The Jinx. This six-part docuseries investigates reclusive millionaire Robert Durst who has been linked to three murders spanning four decades. It features unnerving sit-down interviews with Durst and twists that’ll leave you gagged”– Tahlia, Intern

Available on iTunes or HBO.

2. Broadchurch

“This crime drama whodunit is easily the best series I have ever seen. I binge-watched the entire first season in one night and finished at four in the morning because it was so good I literally couldn’t stop watching. Everyone should watch this show about a small town dealing with the murder of a young boy, even if you think you don’t like crime dramas. You won’t regret it!” – Kassi, Assistant editor

Available on Netflix.

3. Shameless

“This is the perfect show if you have plenty of time up your sleeves over the holidays, with a full eight seasons to binge watch on Netflix. I tuned in back when season 6 was airing and managed to catch up in just a few weeks, so it’s safe to say I got addicted fast. The plot is driven by a dysfunctional Chicago-based family and is way too relatable at times. The character development, especially with the six Gallagher kids, makes every season worth a watch. ” – Laine, Editorial assistant

Available on Netflix

4. New Girl

“If you’re a fan of Zoey Deschanel and her glorious bangs you’re in for a treat. This is my actual favorite show and I’ve rewatched it a bunch of times so I definitely would recommend it. Guaranteed giggles for sure!” – Emily, Intern

Available on Netflix and Itunes.

5. Making A Murderer Season 2

“I could NOT stop watching the second season of Making a Murderer. I had to keep reminding myself that this show is actually real life, not fiction. Whether you think Steven Avery is innocent or guilty, the show is an important examination of the shortcomings of the legal system.” – Nadia, Global editor.

Available on Netflix.

6. The Good Place

“The Good Place is the most wholesome comedy show you’ll ever see. If you’re a fan of Michael Schur shows (The Office, Parks and Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) than you’ll love this show which blends the afterlife with philosophy. Oh, and it has Ted Danson in it, and he is fabulous. Watch this show to feel warm and fuzzy on the inside and maybe even become a better person.” – Kassi, Assistant editor.

Available on Netflix.

7. Glow

“Empowering, inclusive and funny, this Netflix comedy is based on the real Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and plays out against a backdrop of bad 80’s leg warmers, eyeshadow, and HAIR. With strong female characters (literally) this show is bound to make you feel like you can kick ass.” – Tahlia, Intern

Available on Netflix.

8. The Haunting of Hill House

“Can I take a moment to freak out about this show, please? Because this 10 episode horror show which centers on the Craine family and the haunted house they grew up in, is everything I needed in my life. The character development and plot are thorough and creative, the cinematography is mind-blowing and episode six is the best hour of television I’ve seen this year. Watch. This. Show.” – Kassi, Assistant editor.

Available on Netflix.

9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

“This show is light-hearted comedy gold. If you’re in the mood to sit back and have a giggle this is a must-watch. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll binge watch it (probably in two days, let’s be real).” – Emily, Intern

10. How To Get Away With Murder

“This gripping drama is easy to binge-watch, as the twisted plot will keep you on edge through all four seasons. And as a bonus, the main college professor and defense lawyer, Annalise Keating, is played by Viola Davis. Enough said really. Her seductive and brilliant, yet deeply traumatized character drives the show, along with the unique students she selects to assist with cases at her firm. You’re guaranteed to get hooked.” – Laine, Editorial assistant

Available on Netflix.

11. Big Mouth

“This show is the sex ed we never got but that we all deserve. Big Mouth is what Family Guy wishes it could be, with its lovable outlandish characters and jokes that actually land. The brainchild of comedic geniuses Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, this show explores the painfully cringey moments of adolescence that we can all relate to.” – Tahlia, Intern

Available on Netflix.

12. Evil Genius

“This show has so many twists and turns it’s honestly hard to believe this is an actual true story. No Hollywood writer could have made a plot this bizarre up! It’s equal parts terrifying, suspenseful and disconcerting – you won’t be able to stop watching.” – Nadia, Global editor

Available on Netflix