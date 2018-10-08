The 10 Best Things That Happened At SlutWalk This Year

This event could not have come at a better time. THANKYOU, Amber Rose.

The past week spiraled beyond dispiriting and straight into downright devastating with the Kavanaugh hearings. In other words, the Amber Rose SlutWalk 2018 couldn’t have come at a better time.

The SlutWalk has become a global movement that began in 2011 after a Toronto Police officer suggested at a safety forum for students that women shouldn’t dress like “sluts” if they wanted to avoid rape and sexual assault. Model, TV host, and actress Amber Rose decided to bring awareness to the SlutWalk by hosting her own annual event. At first the movement was specifically directed towards ending slut-shaming and addressing rape culture.

But Amber Rose also made this year’s event about voting and activism, partnering with Hip Hop Caucus on the Respect My Vote! campaign. There was voter registration and a whole lot of other awesomeness. Check out some of the best things that happened at the Amber Rose SlutWalk 2018, and… see you in November.