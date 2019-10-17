The Beginners Guide To Sex Toys

Because sometimes sex toys can seem scary…

My first time in a sex shop was as awkward as I imagined it would be.

It was late on a Tuesday night, my best friend and I were bored and we couldn’t think of anything else to do.

Now, my experience wasn’t a negative one but it sure was overwhelming. Thank goodness my gal pal wasn’t a first-timer because without her guidance, who knows what I would have left with.

We settled on trusty bullet vibrators and headed to the counter where the cashier checked our ID’s – and it turned out that he knew my family. The cashier recognized my address and expressed his excitement at the fact we were both from the same home town.

He talked on and on about recognizing the house I grew up in as my face grew a deeper shade of red. Noticing my embarrassment, we talked about my (lack of) sexual escapades and he felt sorry enough for me that he gave me a free tube of lube.

I left with my body in a cringe I thought would last forever. How awkward. ‘

While I look back fondly on my time in the ol’ sex shop, there is an easier way to be introduced into the world of adult toys.

There are hundreds of online sites to search through to find what you’re looking for – which is difficult when you don’t actually know what you’re looking for.

I understand how overwhelming and scary the world of sex toys can be if you’re just starting out but the best way to overcome fear is with knowledge.

I’ve popped together a beginners guide to sex toys to give you all the info you need to get started on your journey of sexual empowerment. Investing in a good sex toy is investing in your sexuality and wellbeing – so power to you!

The trusty bullet vibrator

The bullet vibrator is brilliantly reliable and the perfect toy for a beginner.

It’s sleek and subtle design gets the job done every time. It may look simple but it’ll leave your body buzzing for more. Bullets are easy to use, super portable and their size makes them very discreet. You can even get some that look so much like lipstick, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: We-Vibe Tango Lipstick Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator

Buy it here.

The raunchy rabbit

Rabbits are nothing to be afraid of.

You know that episode of Sex and The City when Charlotte gets addicted to her vibrator and her friends need to intervene? Expect similar results.

Once you get comfortable using a bullet, this is a simple step up that all but guarentees orgasms-a-plenty!

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Happy Rabbit G-Spot Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

Buy it here.

The delightful dildo

Ah, the classic dildo is another terrific toy to add to your collection.

Complete with a suction cup, dildos are a great way to fly solo and learn about your pleasure points. If you’re new to the game, don’t forget that lube is your friend. It’ll make playtime a world more pleasurable.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Lovehoney Curved Silicone Suction Cup Dildo

Buy it here.

The excellent love egg

Now I was apprehensive with this one at first.

The little love egg goes inside you and the remote controls the vibrating settings. This would be the perfect toy to bring into the bedroom if you are starting to experiment with your sexuality and what feels good.

Remember, lube ladies. It’s not just for penetrative sex, it’s for toys too!

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator

Buy it here.

The male masturbator

This one is for the boys.

Sex toys aren’t just dildos and vibrators – and they aren’t just for the ladies. If you’re in a relationship and looking to spice things up, this could be a great gift for your man so you can masturbate together.

Learning to love and pleasure your body is a journey so don’t be afraid to bring your partner on it with you!

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Fleshlight QUICKSHOT Vantage Compact Male Masturbator

Buy it here.

The beginner’s butt plug

That’s right, we’re talking butt stuff.

Anal sex doesn’t have to be scary but you should be wary of rushing in. To ensure the experience is pleasurable start with a small, sleek but plug and work your way up.

The anus is not self-lubricating! Whip out that lube before proceeding to put this one in your bum, you’ll thank us later.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Lovehoney Classic Silicone Beginners Butt Plug

Buy it here.

The ultimate couples toy

Adult toys can be for two!

By now you’re a sex toy pro and you’re ready to spice up your sex toy. Whether you’re on a date night or looking to heat up a long term relationship, this is the perfect addition to your collection. Letting your partner take over and control your orgasm is not only hot-as-hell, but it’s also oh-so-satisfying.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: We-Vibe Unite 2 Remote Control Rechargeable Clitoral and G-Spot Vibrator

Buy it here.

BONUS TIP: Don’t skip the lube

Ladies, lube is important.

I know I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again. A few drops of lube are going to make flicking the bean so much more satisfying. This is especially important when exploring anal play. Making everything is nice and lubricated ensures that you’re on the way to O-Town everytime.

EDITOR RECOMMENDED: Lovehoney Enjoy Water-Based Lubricant 250ml

Buy it here.

Featured image via pexels.com

