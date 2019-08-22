The 4 Accessories Under $100 You NEED, Based On Your Zodiac

Your style is written in the stars.

Do you have a friend who can pull off literally ANY outfit?

She could literally rock up to brunch wearing jeans and a jumper but paired with the right earrings your gal pal takes breakfast to a whole new level.

Envy can sneak in as she effortlessly owns her style but it doesn’t have to!

It’s easy to get bored with your style, especially if you are used to wearing the same thing all the time. Shopping for a new style can be as overwhelming as it is expensive but Team SHESAID has your back.

We’ve partnered with The Way to compile a style sample for every fashionista based on your Zodiac – and the stars never lie. They’re also giving SHESAID readers 50 percent off their first purchase by using the code THEWAYVIP at checkout,

Say goodbye to outfit repeating and clothes with the tags left on.

At the end of the day, our style says a lot about who we are, so why fake it? Authenticity and feeling amazing in your skin is what we are all about so we turned to astrology to help us do it.

Here is your ideal style as determined by your star sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries Style Icon: Lady Gaga

Individuality is an important part of the Aries style, especially since their lucky color is red. As a fire sign, it makes sense that they are gifted leaders and often like to be in charge. Aries are typically confident and practical yet their flair makes them quite fashion-forward.

BAG: Lexi Large Tote Black

SUNGLASSES: Brightside Round Sunglasses Black

HAIR: Audrey Hair Scarf Red

EARRINGS: Sophia Hoop Earring Gold

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Style icon: Gigi Hadid

We all know that a Taurus has a stubborn streak. This means they dress for themselves and no one else. As an earth sign, it’s no wonder they are attracted to greens and subtle colors. As much as a Taurus can enjoy luxury, dressing for comfort is the name of the game. Reliability and practicality are a big part of their style but make no mistake, Taurus is a fierce and fabulous breed.

BACKPACK: Zoe Mini Backpack Pink

HAIR: Sandra Hair Clip Green

RING: Caroline Cocktail Ring Emerald

EARRINGS: Paige Hoop Earring Gold

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Style Icon: Naomi Campbell

It’s no secret Geminis make their own rules, making them trendsetters and style icons. Charisma and curiosity are massive elements of this air sign so you can expect a little bit of groove in their style. Attracted to earthy orange tones, Geminis are edgy and chic all at once.

SUNGLASSES: French Kiss Oval Sunglasses Gold

CLUTCH: Charlotte Soft Clutch Brown

EARRINGS: Juliana Drop Earring Gold

BRACELET: Kayla Wristwear Cuff Gold

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Style Icon: Meryl Streep

Sweet and sensitive, Cancer’s style is equal parts femininity and flattering. Their attraction to white tones stems from a connection with the moon and this is reflected in their style. But remember, Cancer can still be moody, imaginative and intriguing.

BAG: Phoebe Foldover Cross Body Bag Grey

RINGS: Louisa Band Ring Silver

EARRINGS: Sierra Drop Earring Crystal Silver

HAIR: Audrey Hair Scarf White

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Style Icon: Cartia Mallan

Edgy and outrageous, you’ll know a Leo for their unique sense of fashion. With a flair for the dramatic, Leos love expressing themselves through flamboyant accessories. No one else can pull off quirky accessories like a Leo. Leos are the ultimate fashionistas and you’ll be envious of how they can put together an outfit that wouldn’t work on anyone else and still look drop-dead gorgeous.

SUNGLASSES: Motive Cats Eye Sunglasses Tort

CHOKER: Natalia Choker Necklace Gold

RINGS: Dallas Band Ring Gold

CLUTCH: Victoria Round Clutch Black

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Style Icon: Blake Lively

Virgos are obsessed with perfection. You’ll always find them perfectly dressed and well-groomed, complete with solid colors and accessories. Attracted to shades of green, you’ll catch your favorite Virgo in a classicly crafted and clean ensemble.

HAIR: Evelynn Velour Headband Emerald

CLUTCH: Ruby Soft Clutch Black

EARRINGS: Alice Drop Earring Gold

RING: Aaliyah Stack Fine Ring Black

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Style Icon: Kim Kardashian

Librans are a romantic type with a deep appreciation for aesthetics. They love balance and they translate their love for harmony into their style. Librans are drawn to elegant and sophisticated pieces but they also add their own spin. Your local Libra is a beauty queen.

BACKPACK: Sienna Medium Backpack Blue

SCRUNCHIE: Maria Hair Scrunchie Navy

EARRINGS: Mary Hoop Earring Silver

RINGS: Alyssa Geometric Stackable Ring Silver

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Style Icon: Winona Ryder

Scorpio’s are known for their allure and mysteriousness. Bold and empowered, the Scorpio is as striking as she is stunning. The Scorpio doesn’t shy away from bright colors and can fashion red with no trouble at all. Scorpios are fabulous fashionistas and will have you doing a double-take every time.

SUNGLASSES: Off Beat Cats Eye Sunglasses Fuscia

HEADBAND: Evelynn Velour Headband Berry

BAG: Madison Mini Cross Body Berry

CHOKER: Rosabel Choker Necklace Gold

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Style Icon: Taylor Swift

Sagittarians have a zest for life and constantly crave adventure. This means that their style is as outspoken as it is comfortable. Simple pieces work best so they can look cute and quirky while they chase the next waterfall. Sagittarius style is soft, sensible and stunning.

SCRUNCHIE: Maria Hair Scrunchie Mustard

BACKPACK: Martine Medium Backpack Tan

EARRINGS: Sawyer Hoop Drop Gold

SUNGLASSES: Golden Age Octagon Sunglasses Gold

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Style Icon: Michelle Obama

Practicality is prime in a Capricorns wardrobe. As overachievers, Capricorns love to look good while they go above and beyond. Typically found in darker, more formal colors, Capricorn style features simple, yet classic pieces. They work damn hard but look damn good while doing it!

BAG: Sonia Evening Purse Black

EARRINGS: Ophelia Hoop Drop Black

SUNGLASSES: Brightside Round Sunglasses Black

SCRUNCHIE: Maria Hair Scrunchie Black

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Style Icon: Shakira

Aquarians are known for their quick wit and rebellious nature. Breaking the status quo and making a statement is essential to the Aquarians style. Bright colors and edgy pieces help the Aquarian express themselves and their flair. Their style is everchanging but it will never cease to dazzle you!

BAG: Penelope Soft Tote Blue

WRISTWEAR: Amani Wristwear Cuff Silver

EARRINGS: Isabel Drop Earring Silver

HAIR: Rita Hair Scarf Mustard

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Style Icon: Millie Bobby Brown

Pisces have their head in the clouds but their feet in amazing shoes. Their delicate and feminine style expresses their love of romance and all things mystical. Often found in pastel pinks and purples, your favorite Pisces is always stuck in a daydream – and she looks like one too!

BAG: Madison Mini Cross Body Pink

SCRUNCHIE: Maria Hair Scrunchie Pink

NECKLACE: Callie Long Necklace Crystal Silver

EARRINGS: Charlie Drop Earring Silver

Want to wear your zodiac style?

The Way is offering SHESAID readers 50 percent off their first purchase!

Just use the code THEWAYVIP at checkout.

Featured image via unsplash.com. Images via theway.com.au.

This is a sponsored post, brought to you by our partners at