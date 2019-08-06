The One Mindset Shift That Will Transform Your Life

Recently, a man left quite a nasty comment on one of my posts. For whatever reason, he felt compelled to tell me my body looked better years ago and that I should ‘hit the gym harder’ to get back into shape.
It’s never ok to criticize someone else for their appearance. Ever.
As a woman, it’s not my job to exist for the visual appeal of others – so I hit back.
This comment really struck me as I’ve struggled with body confidence for much of my life until I transformed my life with one simple mindset shift.
When I was in my early twenties I was very thin.
I had just moved out of home and as a nineteen-year-old college student, most of my meals consisted of ramen and Cheetos. Needless to say, this led to a bit of weight gain.
While these comments were innocent and well-meaning, they led me to spiral into my year-long eating disorder. I was consumed with the idea that losing weight would make me happy. I was wrong.
As I dropped the weight, people started to notice and I was complimented for returning to my smaller size. What people failed to realize was that I had lost the weight in a dangerous way and each compliment urged me to continue down that path.
My weight dropped and dropped. Each time I got to a weight loss milestone, I expected to get that happy confident feeling they say comes with being skinny. No matter how much weight I lost, I was never satisfied.
Self-love and self-confidence come from within.
It took me a long time to realize that I had more to offer the world than the way I looked. Only then was I able to feel comfortable in my skin again.
This is the one mindset shift that changed my life for the better. If you’ve ever been body shamed, you need to watch this…
Featured image unsplash.com.
A few months later when I returned home, some relatives had commented that I had gained weight.
