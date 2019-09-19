The Perfect Lingerie And Sex Toy For You, According To Your Zodiac

Aries are animals in the bedroom…

Sex and the stars have more in common than you first thought.

Our zodiac can say a lot about our personality, so it stands to reason that the stars might have a thing or two to say about our sex lives too.

We all deserve some new toys and adult fun but it can be tricky to know where to start. Fortunately, I’ve channeled my inner astrologer and deciphered the perfect sex toy and lingerie set for you based on your star sign.

You’ll see stars with some of these sex toys, believe me…

Aries

Hello BDSM babe. If you’re an Aries, you never shy away from a little bit of kink. Your natural drive for adventure follows you into the bedroom and you can’t resist exploring the boundaries. Let’s just say you aren’t all that into vanilla. Express your inner urges with this bomb lingerie.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Taurus

Speaking of vanilla, we have the Tauren. Lovers in this zodiac tend to be a little lazy and focus on the destination rather than the journey. There’s nothing a Tauren likes more than a quickie in good old missionary position. This bullet vibrator will get you off with little effort and these simple lingerie pieces will ensure you look hot AF while doing it.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Gemini

To have the sex drive of a Gemini is a wonderful thing. Not only are they sensual goddesses but they also have an intense fear of missing out. This means a Gemini will try anything and everything to fully embrace the sexual experience. This vibrator will stimulate both your clitoris and G-Spot so you’ll get the best of both worlds.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Cancer

If you’re in bed with a Cancer, you’re one lucky person. Cancers are the most selfless lovers in the zodiac and they’ll often put your needs ahead of theirs. They enjoy intimate, sensual lovemaking and deserve more orgasms than they get. This sweet and sensual lingerie is sure to have you feelin’ yourself while this vibrating egg will love you from the inside out.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Leo

Leo’s are considerate lovers, often getting pleasure seeing their partner experiencing pleasure. Leo’s are visually stimulated so when you see yourself in the mirror in this lacy lingerie, you’ll be rearing to go. This remote controlled sex toy means your partner can take the wheel so this trip to O-Town is all for you baby!

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Virgo

It’s no secret that Virgos are perfectionists both in and out of bed. They are quite traditional in their lovemaking and enjoy being in control of the situation. Keep things old school with this classic wand vibrator and what Virgo could look past an elegant one piece?

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Libra

You know how Libra’s are people-pleasers on the streets? They’re also big pleasers in the sheets. Intimacy is the key to a Librans orgasm so sensual and passionate sex is advised. Libra babe, it’s time for you to take pleasure into your own hands and put yourself first. This clitoral vibrator will have you falling in love with yourself all over again.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Scorpio

Scorpians have the spiciest sex lives, there’s no denying it. Not unlike our friend the Aries, a Scorpio is kinky as hell and isn’t afraid to explore her wildest fantasies. A Scorpians sexual prowess knows no bounds and this lingerie will let your partner know they are in for the ride of their life.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are experimental queens and they love exploring their curiosity in the bedroom. They are openminded and keen to try new things. Make no mistake, a Sagittarian is spicy in the sheets but try shaking things up with this anal play kit Take a walk on the wild side.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Capricorn

For a Capricorn, practicality is the name of the game. They are all about efficient loving with a keen focus on reaching O-Town as quickly as possible. There are a few things to make this goal achievable. Some smoking hot lingerie and the strongest bullet vibrator ever will get you there before you know it.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Aquarius

Aquarians are a little more creative in the bedroom and like to explore new things. They prefer to keep things moving by switching up positions, styles and sex toys. This rabbit vibrator will help you hit the Big-O no matter what position you’re trying that day (and that hot-as-hell lingerie won’t hurt either!)

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Pisces

Pisces are hopeless romantics and their kink is passionate sex. They lavish the attention of their partner and get off on the intimacy they experience when they get down and dirty. This drop-dead gorgeous lingerie set will be sure to have all eyes on you while your partner can take control with this remote control vibrator.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Featured image via unsplash.com

Follow SHESAID on Instagram and Twitter.

Join the discussion: Was your Zodiac accurate?