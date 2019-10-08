The Unglamorous Reality Of Orgies

It’s all fun and games until bodily juices ruin the couch. Warning: Graphic content. Republished from Whimn.com.au.

When Alice, 25, first thought of having an orgy with friends, she thought she was manifesting her wildest sexual destiny.

The reality, dear reader, was quite different.

Organized casually with Alice’s best friend, they agreed to have a foursome with their respective boyfriends one day after watching V For Vendetta. They were all enthusiastic and consenting to the idea, so once they got bored of the on-screen rebellion, they moved to the bedroom.

“Things quickly started going wrong in an almost comic fashion,” Alice says with a laugh. “We’d been drinking quite a bit and so the first problem occurred when my boyfriend couldn’t get hard thanks to whiskey dick. It was the middle of summer and we were all in a room with a single fan to keep us cool, so you’d touch someone’s back and it would be coated in a thick sheen of sweat. And look, a bit of sweat is fine but the mattress was drenched by the end, which just isn’t sanitary.

She continues, “And then, at the point where I began having sex with my friend’s boyfriend, she started getting upset. It was a bit of a disaster and I just ended up having a shower with her while the boys watched.”

Orgies are, for the most part, conceptualized as the Everest of sexual liberation: only the most daring, free and confident among us would ever get to the point of participating or hosting an orgy. It’s something that most people either are interested in because of the perceived sexual debauchery of it all, or they’re scandalized by for the same reasons.

It’s often the bucket list item to end all bucket list items, as Jennifer, 32, attests to, while explaining it only caused her more problems. “I once had this deep anxiety that I ‘needed’ to have an orgy because it was a sexual bucket list tick,” she tells whimn.com.au. “I had the same fear about a threesome but then I ended up having one (not planned). I got into such an anxiety spiral over it before I realized there would always be something I haven’t done, even if I do have an orgy one day. I’ll find a new sexual bucket list thing to obsess about.”