Meet The Womanizer: We Review the Sex Toy Every Woman NEEDS to Try

If you have a clitoris, this sex toy is about to blow your mind. Meet The Womanizer clitoral stimulators, a range of touch-free sex toys for women. Read on for my review of The Womanizer.

As someone who only discovered the magic of masturbation in their early twenties, I have to admit I wasn’t blown away by the first few sex toys I tried once I was ready to foray outside of manual stimulation.

The first cheap, bullet vibrator I tried didn’t really do anything for me ’and it wasn’t until I bit the bullet and forked out some cash on a high-end clitoral vibe that I had an orgasm from masturbating.

I sang the praises of this trusty little vibrator for years, and would gently recommend it whenever a girlfriend asked what toy was guaranteed to give her an orgasm. I’ve now tried and tested many sex toys and vibrators, and a different toy has shot to the top of my “Must Try” list.

Introducing: The Womanizer sex toy

While products that stimulate oral sex are either created for men or leave you wanting more and reaching for your rabbit vibe halfway through, the Womanizer is on a completely different level. It sucks on the clit in such a delicious, tantalizing way, that you won’t need any other toy to get you off – The Womanizer will handle that for you (usually more than once, in my experience).

How does The Womanizer work?

While there are a few different models of The Womanizer that all work a little bit differently, all of them stimulate the clit without touching it, like magic. The Pleasure Air Technology utilizes a silicone tip that gently envelops the clitoris and sucks at a range of intensity levels.

It feels similar to really good head. Finally, a sex toy that feels like oral sex!

First up, The Starlet 3. This model of The Womanizer is perfect for beginners and is the most affordable in the Womanizer range of sex toys. Featuring the innovative Pleasure Air Technology and with 6 intensity levels, it’s ideal for both solo play and partnered pleasure.

“Womanizer’s Duo gives you total control over Pleasure Air clitoral stimulation and rumbling g-spot vibrations for customized orgasms. Enjoy clitoral or g-spot orgasms, independently or simultaneously, just once or multiple times in a row. With Smart Silence technology turning the silky smooth device off when it’s no longer touching your skin, no one will ever know why you’re so happy!”

This is our favorite Womanizer sex toy because it allows you to feel vibrations on your g-spot at the same time as the signature Womanizer clitoral stimulation that we love so much. This one is ideal for solo play, but your partner could also have some fun using this on you.

Meet The Womanizer’s first sustainable sex toy that means you don’t have to sacrifice the planet for your pleasure. Made from eco-friendly Biolene, which is fully recyclable and sourced from 70% plant materials, this model of The Womanizer still incorporates their signature Pleasure Air technology. This model also has 12 stimulation levels to choose from, so you can guarantee you’ll have a great time every time.

This incarnation of the Womanizer is a whole other level of pleasure, as it combines the air suction clitoral stimulation of the Womanizer with a G-spot-targeting internal attachment. It’s ideal for having a blended orgasm. With 12 intensity levels, this one will really make your eyes roll and toes curl.

Our review: What makes The Womanizer so good?

This toy is a must-try for anyone with a clitoris. It’s quiet – so quiet you can barely even hear it if the toy is under the covers and your ears are above, and it has the ability to bring you to orgasm really quickly.

Their internal research found that 80 percent of women who use the toy reaches the Big-Oh in less than three minutes. That’s less time than it takes to heat up a snack in the microwave.

If fast orgasms weren’t enough for you, the toy was created with the purpose of increasing the chances for a woman to experience multiple orgasms, and they put the multiple orgasm rate at 75 percent of women.

It can also be used to stimulate the nipples, for those of us who love to have them gently sucked and nibbled. Because of the air suction technology, using the Womanizer on the nipples is actually pretty damn close to having someone’s mouth on your nips. And many men enjoy the sensation of the gentle sucking on their perineum – the gooch – or their testicles.

There’s not a lot it can’t do.

How do you use The Womanizer?

The first thing I say to someone who says The Womanizer didn’t really do much for them is “How was the suction seal?!”

Because of the suction technology, the toy works best if the entire clitoris is enclosed in the head of the toy, with a tight seal so no other air can get in. The touchless sucking is so much more intense if this seal is created.

To do this, spread the labia apart slightly so that the clitoris is exposed. Cover the clitoris with the stimulation head, using a small amount of pressure to keep a tight seal, and then start up the toy.

What does a clitoral suction toy feel like?

On the lower settings, the air suction is so soft and gentle, and they slowly go up in intensity. Because of the direct clitoris exposure, the toy doesn’t need to be turned up high to deliver overwhelming pleasure and orgasmic sensations. Start slow with the intensity level and increase suction deepness slowly for a shaking-all-over-orgasm unlike any you’ve had before.

