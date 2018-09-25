Fall for these gorgeous manis.

While January 1 marks the start of the new year, and spring is a fresh start after the chills and ills of winter, there’s no better time to elevate your look and explore new trends than autumn.

Maybe it’s that first crisp breeze in the air, after you’ve been wilting all summer. Maybe it’s the opportunity to put on cool new duds after sticking with sundresses for the last two months. Whatever the reason, it’s time to embrace autumn 2018’s trending manis. Celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards, who has worked with Rita Ora, Tiffany Haddish and Gigi Hadid, gives us the lowdown not just on the latest looks, but how to achieve them and still stay practical (think the hand-painted look at a discount and Cardi B.’s bling, streamlined).

1. Pantone Colors

You can never go wrong with red. Or, as Edwards puts it: “Red is a staple color for every season.” And there’s a fresh shade of crimson blowing in this fall. “Poppy reds with a slight blue undertone — as seen on Tiffany Haddish — will be the go-to red of the season,” predicts Edwards.

2.Futuristic Metallics

“Chrome nails continue to rule and will keep trending straight thru fall,” advises Edwards, adding that “warmer metallics are perfect for fall and for the bold at heart.” And this half-and-half mani puts a fresh spin on the rose gold trend.

3. Crystal Nails

For those who covet Cardi B’s nail bling but want to simplify the look when it comes to our own mani, Edwards suggests “adding KISS Real Crystals in random places on your nails or over a full cover nail such as imPRESS Press-On Manicure can keep your nails functional and on-trend.”

4.Negative Space

Negative space is always a great way to up your glam quotient while keeping it simple. “For the minimalist, small accents on the nail makes a statement without feeling too overpowering,” says Edwards.

5. Decals

There’s nothing more autumnal than falling leaves. And if you love the look of hand-painted nail art but aren’t so crazy about the price tag, here’s an insider tip from Edwards: “[Decals] are a great way to have the look of hand painted nail art for a fraction of the cost in a salon.”

Images courtesy of Gina Edwards.

Comment: What’s your fave trend for fall 2018?