These Are The 13 Best-Selling Lipsticks Of All Time

Welcome to the lipstick hall of fame.

If you’re like me and have at least half a dozen miscellaneous lipsticks rolling around the bottom of your handbag at any given time, read on.

Lipstick is arguably the most critical staple essential in every woman’s makeup collection. After all, Elizabeth Taylor wasn’t famously quoted saying “Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together,” for nothing.

A great lip color has the power to take you from zero to 100 in a flash. Whether it’s a sexy red that’ll match your dress perfectly for a romantic night out, or a nude that goes with literally any look, I think we can all agree, lipsticks are addictive.

Despite the damage some lip products have inflicted our bank accounts, clearing Sephora racks and leaving our credit card statements reading in angry red letters, some are absolutely worth it. Chances are you’ve probably already got your hands on a few of these best-selling lipsticks of all time. There’s a reason they’re almost always sold out…

1. MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, $17.50

If you haven’t heard of Velvet Teddy before, then clearly you’ve been living under a rock. With the glide of a gloss and the look of a matte, this creamy, warm brown vanished instantly from shelves when Kylie Jenner announced it was her favourite lipstick back in 2015.

2. MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17.50

Think of the mattest matte you can think of, times that by 1000 and you’ll get the iconic vivid red Ruby Woo. Praised for its ability to look stunning on almost anyone, it’s a classic red you’ll use again and again.

3. Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit in Kristen, $29

Kylie Cosmetics broke every makeup record on this planet in seconds when she released her first line of Liquid Matte Lip Kits. Confirmed by the queen herself, the warm berry toned lip kit “Kristen” is the best-selling shade in her collection.

4. Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999, $35

If you’re after elegance in a lipstick, then look no further. Known for its 16-hour long wear and streakless formula, the Iconic 999, is as classic as it gets. It’s rumoured the lip color was worn at the first ever Christian Dior runway show making it quite the iconic shade.

5. YSL Rouge Pur Couture No.52, $37

Having just seen this gorgeous color on Ebay for $100, we’re all shook (and tempted to bid). This luminous satin texture lipstick provides all day comfort and hydration, and was sold out almost everywhere after its appearance on a Korean TV drama.

6. Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lip in Lolita, $20

Created and formulated by celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D, her Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks are out of this world. Described as a Terracotta Nude, the muted rosy coral color has a warm undertone with matte finish that is everyone’s must have shade in the range.

7. Huda Beauty Liquid Lipsticks in Trophy Wife, $20

Trophy wife is a beautiful pink-toned purple shade and the beauty blogger’s best-selling color. The Huda beauty lipsticks are known for their unique creamy texture and longevity.

8. Urban Decay Vice Lipsticks in 1993, $17

Created in 1993 when Urban Decay first released their Vice Lipstick line, and inspired by the chokers and baby tees of the time, this shade was the first to sell out thanks to its warm medium brown and perfect matte finish.

9. Pat McGrath Matte Trance Lipstick in Antidote, $38

The new range of Pat McGrath Lipstick shades have broken the beauty world with their revolutionary style formula and major YouTube stars like Jeffree Star and Nikkie Tutorials raving about its luxurious ultra matte finish. The shade Antidote is a fiery magenta violet that screams sexy vibes – no wonder it sucked the website dry.

10. Tom Ford Lip Color in Bruised Plum, $54

Enough with the mattes, let’s move on to creamy AF formulas. Tom Ford has slayed the game with his luxurious packaging and modernistic formulas that glide on the lip like a dream. The designer himself says each shade he creates is an essential with Bruised Plum being the perfect berry toned lip that has the strangest effect of making you buy it again and again. You’ve been warned.

11. NARS Semi Matte Lipstick in Schiap, $28

Schiap is a shade like no other. Its neon pink, full coverage and semi matte finish has the ultimate superpower of making any girl feel like their best selves. It’s like magic as it practically suits everyone.

12. Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick in Unicorn Blood, $18

To add to the red lip theme, here is the ultimate twist on a ‘typical’ red! Jeffree Star has created a groundbreaking vegan and cruelty-free Velour Liquid Lipstick that’s globally renowned. Confirmed from the king of all things beauty, the dusty matte red, Unicorn Blood is the beauty world’s cult favourite and best selling lip color.

13. Bobbie Brown Lip Color in Brown, $29

Is there any better feeling than wearing a lipstick that is super hydrating, wearable and comfortable formula? We think not. The Bobbi Brown Lip Color in the shade Brown is the brand’s best seller of all time known for its full coverage color and unbeatable creamy and polished formula.

