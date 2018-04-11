These Are The Best Hairstyles For Slimming A Round Face

Slim down without dropping a pound.

If you’ve got a round face, you may be tempted to keep your hair straight and flat because you want a slimming style.

News flash: that is actually not the way to go — and in fact, the best hairstyles for slimming a round face are a lot more fun than just long and pin-straight.

“Some women think that you have to have long hair to draw the face down, but if the hair falls flat this can also accentuate roundness,” explains Brooke Jordan Hunt, owner and master stylist of the Bird House Hair Studio in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

Yup, just as you can use makeup hacks to make your face look thinner, you can also rock soft bangs or a side part to accentuate or create angles and definition even if you’ve got a cherubic kisser.

“And don’t be afraid of a pixie or long pixie,” says Hunt, adding to the list of reasons why you should cut your hair short.

“Having a cropped and well tailored ‘do can actually bring out the structure in your beautiful face.”

1. The Lob

The lob is wildly popular for a good reason. While a bob can frame a round in a way that makes it look even rounder, a longer bob is the kind of slimming style that works for every face shape. Part it to the side, give it textured, beachy waves — just avoid full-on boing-boing curls because they can accentuate roundness.

2. A short crop

“Just because you have a round face doesn’t mean you can’t have short hair,” assures Hunt.

Ginnifer Goodwin’s classic short pixie shows off her pretty face without emphasizing its round shape; the volume on top is not only tousled and playful, but it has an elongating effect, too. For days when you don’t feel like teasing the top of your ‘do, let it fall to your forehead in side-swept bangs (see number four!).

3. Long and layered

No pressure to cut your hair — if you want to keep your locks long, just go with layers (not too short, as this can draw the eye to the roundest part of the face). Try pieces cut below the chin, and make sure to have volume and texture to keep it from looking too flat. Another slimming style for long hair? Parting it to the side, even slightly.

4. Side-swept bangs

Blunt-cut bangs can overwhelm a round face and cancel out the benefits of even the most slimming styles. But textured, fringe-y, side-swept bangs are perfect for creating a flattering angle that somehow makes a round face look more oval.

5. Curtain bangs

Face-framing curtain bangs might seem counterintuitive — by framing a round face, aren’t you emphasizing it? — but with the right length (need we say it again: below the jawline), some texture and volume, and parted even a little bit to the side, they can have a lengthening effect.

Images via shutterstock.

