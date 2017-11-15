These Are The Best Highlighters To Blind All The Haters

You glow, girl!

There’s something inexplicably captivating about sweeping a shimmery, reflective highlighter across your cheekbones and then turning your head from side-to-side in front of the mirror to admire the glittery sparkle it gives off. (Is it just me, or does that little bit of subtle face bling make you feel like a unicorn goddess, too?)

But as with everything pretty, it’s quite easy to become obsessed and get carried away with the ol’ highlighter palette. The aim shouldn’t be to get your face to resemble a disco ball, but if you’re gonna strobe, you want it to be obvious. And with the right product, magic truly can be achieved.

So then, the question begs; which highlighter is the fairest of them all? The market is absolutely saturated with highlighters of all kinds, from subtle, natural ones to ridiculously reflective ones. The struggle to find the perfect shimmery product is real.

So we took it upon ourselves to try all the best-selling highlighters out there to find our faves; shimmery enough to blind all the haters, but subtle enough to wear every day. Here are our picks…

1. Inglot Sparkling Dust

One of the most versatile loose powders, this highlighter can be used on the entire face and body, and is extremely buildable from a light shimmer to blindingly shiny.

2. Huda Beauty Golden Sands 3D Highlighter Palette

Beauty blogger Huda Kattan is known for her chiseled cheekbones, so it’s not surprising her highlighter palette is damn good. The creamy formula of the four shades is perfect for effortless swiping and seamless blending.

3. Laura Mercier Face illuminator

It looks like liquid gold in the compact, because it is. The Laura Mercier highlighting powder is the bomb at adding a very soft, wearable golden glow to any complexion.

4. Stila Heaven’s Hue Highlighter

If you’re after a holographic unicorn-esque glow, the Stila Highlighter will deliver, thanks to its addictively perfect rosey-purple shimmer.

5. Makeup Revolution Vivid Baked Highlighter

As the cheapest out of the bunch, this Makeup Revolution highlighter powder seriously impresses with its flattering shimmery shade and high pigmentation.

6. Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder

Suitable for even the fairest of all skin tones, this gorgeous Bobbi Brown highlighter adds a light rose gold shimmer to your cheekbones.

7. Luma Illuminating Highlighter

This handy little pot is perfect if you need a little glow boost on-the-go, and the creamy formula makes it really easy to blend. The result is incredibly subtle, too, so it’s perfect for highlighter newbies.

8. Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops Rose Gold

Probably the most pigmented out of all, the possibilities are endless with this Cover FX highlighter. Add a drop to your foundation for an overall glow. or go all-out, using the liquid formula on its own for the most blinding result ever.

Comment: What’s your fave highlighter?