THIS Is How You Touch A Woman’s Breasts

There’s a right way, and a very wrong way to do it.

This week I’ve been talking about boobs.

I’ve always been fascinated by breasts, but up until this past year, I’d never been blessed with anything bigger than a B-cup.

Throw in some birth control pill weight gain and I have a fully fledged set of titties for the first time in my life. It feels good having my boyfriend paw at them like a bear at a honey pot, and catching men copping an eye-full of them when they walk past. Mainly because, I’ve never had the opportunity to experience what a life with a bust that could actually fill out a V-neck top would feel like.

It’s also got me thinking about how fun breast play can be during sex. And how very, very bad it can be when performed wrong.

Though I’m only just now experiencing big-breasted life, I’ve spoken to enough girlfriends to know men are fairly confused when it comes to how to approach this area of our body. For example, did you know due to the fluctuation in our hormones breast play can go from deliciously good to downright painful in the span of a single week? Or that most of us don’t like teeth on our nipples (unless we ask, of course) or having them slapped – as seems to be all the rage in porn.

So, to help you out, here are my rules for touching boobies. Go forth and enjoy your woman’s melons, but do it with style, guys…

