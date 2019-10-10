Pisces have their head in the clouds – and their feet in amazing shoes.



Welcome one, welcome all to Libra season (the best season of them all).

As Team SHESAID’s in-house (amateur) astrologist and a Libran baby, I’ve convinced myself that I’m qualified to give you the 4-1-1 on what’s coming this season.

Librans everywhere are notorious for getting bored easily. This applies to everything from relationships to style, so THIS is the season for a wardrobe switch-up.

Libra season is all about beauty and balance so now is the time to trust your gut and put yourself out there. It’s time to be social, relying on your friendships and reveling in the beauty of this world and the people in it.

We all get in style slumps. You feel like you wear three outfits on a cycle and you just aren’t feeling yourself before you leave the house. Well, I say no more!

‘Tis the season for a makeover so I’ve compiled the perfect outfit for you, based on your zodiac.

The stars never lie so get ready to meet your new favorite outfit…

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries are natural-born trendsetters. Their tendency towards leadership makes them fierce with their fashion choices, often favoring red tones (when they aren’t wearing black and white). Aries are independent, practical and are known for their confidence.

An Aries will pair their courage with cute staple pieces that are guaranteed to maintain their status as one of the most fashion-forward of the zodiac.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus are known for being quite stubborn, so getting them to change their look completely might be a long shot. For a Tauran style shake-up, try implementing little pieces that feature green or pink tones. Taurens are usually well dressed, paying attention to the fit and fabric of the clothing – you’ll often see them in leather!

Comfort meets classic is the Tauren style. We know you don’t like too much change, so just mix things up a little with statement accessories that will highlight your new look!

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini’s are fashion gems. Their bright and bubbly personality is replicated in their sense of style and you’ll often find them sporting flirty colors and cute accessories. A Gemini isn’t afraid to push to fashion boundaries and is known for going for bold looks that get double-takes all the way down the street.

Going for a feminine outfit and combining it with statement jewelry is a great way to express your adventurous side and show your true Gemini colors.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Get it here.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Sweet and sensitive, Cancers are the stunners of the zodiac. Their style is feminine, fabulous and well-fitting. Pastels are a Cancer’s best friend and you’ll find that pale colors are the most flattering. This doesn’t mean that their style has to get stale! Shake things up by trying different cuts to flatter your figure.

Sharing a deep connection with the moon and lunar cycle means that a Cancer will feel her best if she embraces her womanhood.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Brilliant, bold and beautiful are the three words most commonly used to describe your neighborhood Leo. Forever expressing their rebellious nature, their style is out-there and fashion-forward. Leos look good in anything but their flair is most flattering when they are playing with the boundaries and trying something new.

Unleash your inner Leo with bold leopard print colors that are sure to turn heads.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

As the perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos are always meticulously dressed with not a seam out of place. They love classic pieces that fit like a glove, clean colors and noticeable lines. You’ll catch your favorite Virgo in perfectly picked pastels with stunning accessories to finish their look.

You can shake things up by playing with lines and ruffles to put the vitality back in your Virgo style!

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Ah, lovely Libras – my homegirls.

We lust for all things beautiful and are partial to flowy, floral pieces. We get bored easily so you’ll notice your local Libra jumping from style to style.

Librans are all about balance so a girly and flattering outfit plus some hard-hitting bling equals a drop-dead gorgeous look.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios get a bad rep – but it’s just because they are the sexiest of all the star signs. A Scorpio knows exactly how to demand the attention of a room and is known for killer fashion that breaks hearts. They are bold and confident in their personalities, making red their color of choice.

Scorpios can define their style with one word: Extra. More is more. Go for the glam because damn girl, you look good.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Comfort is key for our friendly Sagittarian. Obsessed with living life to the fullest, exploration and adventure our beloved Sagittarian can be described with one word: wholesome. Their bright personality leads them to prefer yellow tones, making them literal rays of sunshine wherever they go.

Don’t be afraid to get a little saucy with your style! You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for a killer outfit!

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Presentable practicality is the name of the game when it comes to the style of a Capricorn. As the overachievers of the zodiac, Capricorns like to be organized and this shines through in their wardrobes. Sticking to dark, profession tones, a Capricorn is forever ready to impress with their effortless charisma and professionalism.

Find some staple statement pieces that you can use to glam up your typically formal attire. Capricorns work hard but they look damn good while they do it.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Make no mistake, Aquarians are fashionistas determined to break the status quo. Forever reinventing their look, your favorite Aquarian will switch style like she changes well, clothes. Her rebellious nature means she loves to play with looks that wouldn’t work on anybody else yet somehow her charisma and glamour mean she looks stunning wherever she goes.

Don’t be afraid to go for edgy, classic pieces. No one can rock it like you can!

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces spend a lot of time with their head in the clouds but their sense of style will rock your socks off. Their love of all things mystical steers them towards cooler tones, that reflect their nonchalant and rebellious personalities. Pisces are forever stuck in a daydream – and they look like a fashion fantasy.

Keeping to cooler tones will bring together the mystical and mysterious sides of your personality. You’ll be your own personal fairytale and you’ll look like a dream.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Buy it here.

Featured image via unsplash.com

Follow SHESAID on Instagram and Twitter.

Join the discussion: Did you love your style profile?