THIS Is When Women Are The Most Horny (And Why)

You’ll be shocked to find that THIS is when women are the horniest…

Have you ever noticed that your libido is somewhat cyclical?

There is one week each month when the thought of sex is almost repulsive to me. If someone even mentions intercourse, I groan. Physical contact is absolutely not on the table – usually because I’m on my period. With the bloating, back pain and cramps, the last thing on my mind is sex.

However, there’s a little phenomenon that I’ve noticed.

The day before I bleed, I’m horny as hell.

Now, I’ve never paid close attention to this before or even wondered why this might be. It turns out that there are biological and psychological factors that determine when women are the most horny – and it’s all to do with our periods.

Our menstrual cycles can wreak havoc on our bodies, and apparently, our sex drives too.

From a purely anatomical point of view, women are biologically programmed to create new life (but only if and when we want to). Our cycle determines the rise and fall of hormones thereby affecting mood, appetite and more. So it only makes sense that our libido is linked in there too.

Before we break down when women are the horniest it’s important to note that everybody is different. The female anatomy is so amazing because of how different each of us is. We can all respond very differently to the same hormone medications (take the pill for example) and some women have crippling period pain while others have none.

For most cisgender women, the ovulation cycle is a four week-long rollercoaster of hormones, moods, and horniness.

But it might surprise you to find that THIS is when women are the most horny…

The Bleed

It’s that time of the month and chances are, the majority of you won’t be feeling sexy.

Your menstruation cycle begins when you start to bleed. Most (but not all) women tend not to feel like getting it on during this week.

I for one would take a pint of ice cream or a hot water bottle over sex any day I’m on my period. You’ll find me at home, alone, in my PJ’s with my comfiest undies on – cramping but content.

If period sex is your jam, go forth my friends. Just note that it’s still possible to get pregnant while menstruating.

For the majority of cisgender women, week one of your cycle won’t see you getting much action but you’ll make up for it in the weeks to come…

On Heat

We know that each month, the ovaries release an egg and if it goes unfertilized, we release it (and fluids for a potential baby home) through our period.

What you may not know is that each month, there is a seven day period where you are at your most fertile.

In the second week of your cycle, you can expect to have your head in the gutter and sex on the mind.

From a purely biological standpoint, it makes sense that when you are at your most fertile, you should be at your horniest. Evolution needs libido and ovulation to go hand in hand.

In the lead up to ovulation, cisgender women experience a surge in hormones such as estrogen and testosterone. As these hormones increase, so too does your sex drive. As the little egg gets released from the ovary your lady parts are essentially ‘in heat’, looking for a mate to reproduce with.

Now if you’re going at it with a partner be sure to be properly protected as this is the time when you are most likely to fall pregnant. If you’re flying solo make sure you charge up your vibrator batteries and buy some spares. Cancel your plans, it’s time to flick the bean.

The Cool Off

Now the pre-period horniness can last anywhere between two and three weeks depending on contraception, hormones and individual environmental factors.

After ovulation, the estrogen and testosterone begin to be replaced with anti-anxiety hormones such as progesterone. You’ll start to feel a bit relaxed and you’ll finally be able to concentrate without being tempted by your vibrator.

This usually occurs the week before your period. Some women experience a higher sex drive in the direct lead up to your period but so far, there is no scientific reason this.

Unfortunately, towards the end of this week you are likely to start experiencing symptoms of PMS. You might experience some cramping, breast tenderness and moodiness – which takes us back to the bleed.

Not every month will be the same but it’s highly likely that the second and third weeks of your cycle are going to do wonders for your sex life.

Treat yourself for getting through your period with endless orgasms!

