The whole ovulation cycle has always been confusing to me. When does it actually start, when will I be at my crankiest and, most importantly, when can I look forward to being at my most randy?

But knowledge equals power, and I don’t think I’m selfish for wanting to optimize my sex life by taking my menstrual cycle into consideration. After all, the hormonal changes that occur throughout the month as a result can cause us to feel hornier than ever at specific times; it’s all to do with our bodies getting us ready to procreate.

If, like me, you’re nowhere near ready to have children and just want to be in it for the mind-blowing sex, consider this your guide according to the menstruation stars…

Week one: Menstruation

The first day of bleeding is considered day one of your menstrual cycle; the hormone progesterone plummets, which causes your uterine lining to shed. This can be quite traumatic for your body, so expect this to be the week you’ll have the least amount of energy (read: it’s not totally unreasonable to take a sick day – heck, some places even offer paid period leave).

What to do: Avoid any social events and make this the week about you. If it’s not possible to take a day off work, make sure you at least take advantage of your full lunch break.

At this time, sex will be the last thing on your mind, and that’s okay – but it’s important to keep your sex drive in top shape. Think of it like muscles in bootcamp: the more you train, the better they will become. To keep the raunchy juices flowing, invest in a really adult coloring book, like Fill Me In by Sarah McDonnell or Sex Position Coloring Book: Playtime For Couples – it’ll encourage mindfulness, give you a real excuse to enjoy your lunch break and give you ideas for your next romp.

Week two: The follicular phase

At this stage, your pituitary gland will release the follicle-stimulating hormone, which stimulates the growth of ovarian follicles to between five and 20. Usually just one of these follicles will develop into an egg – the others die and exit the body in the ‘menstruation’ phase.

This week signals a rise in appetite-suppressing estrogen and libido-stimulating testosterone, which will boost your energy levels and improve your brain and mood function. It also means women who don’t feel a strong sexual attraction to their current partner may feel tempted to cheat, according to research by the University of New Mexico’s Dr Steven Gangestad and the University of California’s Dr Martie Haselton. They put it down to the fact women are more attractive to men when they’re approaching their most fertile stage, making women feel as though they have more options available to them. Add to that the knowledge that women are subconsciously on the hunt for a genetic match during this time and you’ll be left with a randy, flirty woman who’s good to go if the right circumstance presents itself.

What to do: Your body is feeling fresh and cleansed after the previous week – you made it through another period! You’ll have a new lease on life, wanting to make up for moping about and missing out on good stuff last week, giving you a newfound respect for exercise and socializing.

If you’re partnered up, try not to act on your wandering eye – unless that’s something you and your partner have had a discussion about.

This is also the perfect time to really prove your worth at work and possibly even ask for that payrise, as you’ll have a newfound confidence and your mind will be working at 100 per cent.

Week three: Ovulation

Lift your skirt or drop your pants – this week, estrogen and testosterone levels are at their peak as the egg gets released from its follicle in your ovary, ready to be fertilized, and that means your sex drive will be through the roof. As mentioned earlier, this is all in the name of procreating, but it even affects us on a subconscious level. According to researchers from the University of Minnesota, we buy and wear sexier clothes when we are most fertile to beat off competition for a mate, and we don’t even know we’re doing it.

What (or, rather, who) to do: Him, her, everyone! But a wise warning to all the straight ladies reading this: if you don’t want all of the sex to end in a mistake, make sure he covers his snake. Or, if you’re riding solo, open your pleasure box and pleasure your own box.

Week four: The luteal phase

They say what goes up must come down, and that’s also true of hormones. Estrogen and testosterone levels will decline and your body will instead start to produce progesterone, an anti-anxiety hormone (think of it like a natural Valium), so you’ll notice you’ll feel pretty chilled – but this doesn’t mean you’ll be lazy or completely relaxed. All of these changes can lead to PMS symptoms, including bloating, cravings for comfort foods as well as headaches and moodiness.

What to do: Try your best to eat healthily, but don’t deny yourself the opportunity to indulge in the treat you’re craving. Wear loose tops over jeans to cover (and help suck in) any bloating, and take a yoga class to stretch out.

On your better days, you’ll be determined to tick things off your to-do list; it’s your body’s way of preparing you for the lethargy that can come with the start of the cycle.

According to Gabrielle Lichterman, women’s health writer and author of 28 Days: What Your Cycle Reveals About Your Love Life, Moods And Potential, estrogen and progesterone levels will start to build again towards the end of the week and including the first day of menstruation, which means you’re more likely to use the right (creative) side of your brain. What better time to experiment with role-play in the boudoir?

