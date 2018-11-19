It Took Me 31 Years To Get Over A Comment About My Body

You are fat, he told me. A Beachball.

And so it was.

My inner dialogue confirming it, again and again, every second of every day. I was fat. A beach ball.

The truth of it all, looking back on old school photos, was that I looked no different than any other girl beside me, maybe a slight layer of puppy fat more than the wirier limbed girls of the bunch, but no, he was so wrong.

I did not stand out with rainbow stripes and an inflating nozzle on my hip. He made me think I did though.

Nine. My body was suddenly a viewed as a commodity, the most valuable asset I owned to purchase people’s approval ..and the shape I lived in, was apparently not a high-end model. That same year my nine-year-old body was abused and traumatized by a ‘trusted’ male neighbor. Again my body was not mine to value, but a man’s to use.

My nozzle undone, as I deflated.

I was wearing my yellow bathing suit that day too.

At 16 I was reminded again that my body was an object to be dissected and put to the highest bidder, when my high school crush whispered in my ear so romantically, that he thought I was good looking and that he would date me… if I just lost a few pounds.

16. My body has been in a discount bin, in my eyes.. pretty much ever since. Sometimes over the years, I have tried shutting out the views of men – their white noise from their gold-plated patriarchal thrones, and actually feel good about the way I look.

I remember a summer in particular, 2001.

I was 22 and loved every part of my body from the tips of my toes to the top of my head. It was a time in my life when I was my healthiest. My body was its strongest. I was glowing.

A moment in time when I wore a bright yellow bikini over sun-kissed skin and I spent a whole summer riding my bike, exploring the new suburb by the sea I found myself living in.

My friends and I walked to the beach more days than not. Swimming and tanning ourselves until the sun dipped below the hazy horizon and we waded through the cool high tide to make it home again. Frangipani trees and jasmine filled the air and somehow so did the comments and catcalls.

My positive sunny outlook and view of myself soon got caught up in the attention my body now received from men. Changing the commentary from the high school taunts of fat ..to ‘hot’ and ‘curvy’ and very much wanted in their beds to pleasure them.

Now when I walked past a man he noticed me, it felt powerful and freeing and I stupidly got drunk on the high it falsely gave me.

Until I was 23 and I was pinned to my bed and forced to say yes with the final relax of my arms, after saying no 14 times.

How foolish I was to think I owned this power. This body. This good feeling inside. It was never about my own self-worth, my own sexual pleasures, and desires, as I foolishly convinced myself at the time it was.

It was all man-made.

A slip-and-slide my body is forced to shoot down as opinions and hands grab at me, while I close my eyes and squeal.

My name is German in origin and means Universal and strength. Of the earth.

If only I had lived up to my name and demanded the respect I deserved. Making my own identity with no influence from men.

If only they hadn’t trained me so subtly; without them even realizing it most of the time, let alone me; like a performing seal, to apologise whenever I spoke up, to always come along with a joke to compensate for my discount-bin body, or to slump my shoulders and hide in the shadows when intimidated. Making myself as small as I could, to not dare cause anyone to notice my flaws.

And then I went and did the worst thing possible.

I dared to actually get fat.

So now the mirror taunts me every day too. Because I was taught at nine that being fat was wrong and bad and not OK. I know now, looking back, food was a way I dealt with any kind of pain and trauma in my life, which was exacerbated by an underlining chronic condition making it harder for me to lose weight once I gained it.

So now here I am. 40.

Now my body shape gets completely ignored. Wishing for it for so long.. and now it has happened, it is awful. I am that dark smudge that passes men by – I’m in their blind spot as they scan the room for thinner, younger girls. Beauty fading fast. So now what?

Men still telling me, by the way, I am ignored, that my body is not OK. Men still showing women what they should be, in the constant stream of images flung in front of our faces like some kind of obstacle course you try to navigate and make your way out of, self-worth intact. Because you cannot be anything but thin and youthful in this world.

Women buy into this now too, reinforcing it all and making it casual. According to Instagram, I must have a tiny waist, a decent set of tits, slim-toned legs, and a peach shaped butt.

When you are that you get fire emojis. Fire emojis is the payment now for young girls. That’s the correct way for a woman to exist in the world. I get that memo every second of every day. And so do nine-year-olds, and 16-year-olds and 23-year-olds.

It’s exhausting.