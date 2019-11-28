I Tried A Couple’s Vibrator And WOW!

This couple’s vibrator is my new obsession.

In my time as a sex writer, I’ve tried a lot of sex toys that are designed for couples and I have to be honest – I’ve always been disappointed or underwhelmed at the results. They are either way better as single play toys, or too awkward and clunky to use.

Until I tried the WeVibe Sync, which is designed with the pleasure of couples in mind (and actually delivers on that promise).

This vibrator left my partner and I pretty pleased with ourselves…

Featured image via unsplash.com

SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.

Join The Discussion: Have you ever tried a couples vibrator? How did it go for you?