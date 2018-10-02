18 Of The Best Tweets About The End Of The Australian Tampon Tax

About bloody time…

Australia has followed in the footsteps of the UK and several American states and removed the 10 percent tax placed on feminine hygiene products like pads and tampons.

The tax on these products is pretty crazy, considering it’s there because tampons and its alternatives are considered to be ‘luxury items’ instead of essentials – because we all know women consider having their periods every month to be the height of luxury. As if we choose to bleed uncontrollably from our vaginas for half of our lives, and live through the pains and inconveniences that come along with it. C’mon.

Adding to the perplexity of the existence of the tax is that products which aid men in their sexual endeavors – like condoms, lubricant, viagra – have been exempt from the tax in Australia the whole time.

But today, Australian women can celebrate, because the removal of such a sexist policy is one step in the right direction for removing period shame and taboo. It’s a fair way off yet, but small victories like this can give womenkind hope.

To celebrate the end of an 18 year campaign by Australian activists, here are 18 of the best tweets coming out of Australia today about the removal of the tampon tax…

GOODBYE TAMPON TAX!!!!!!!! About bloody time (no pun intended) #tampontax — Penny Timms (@pennytimms) October 2, 2018

Glad to hear that the #tampontax is no more. Now I can spend the extra 10% on ibuprofen and chocolates. — Ca🎃tl🎃n Wh🎃te (@QandCblog) October 3, 2018

Very keen for cheaper tampons.

Also very, very keen for not hearing politicians talking about “sanitary items” again. #tampontax #axethetax — Suze Metherell (@suzemetherell) October 3, 2018

Pretty bloody pleased about the removal of the #tampontax because tampons and pads are pretty far away from luxury items. Having a period is not a particularly ~luxurious~ time, and to be taxed on it is just dumb. pic.twitter.com/NhWmpLuu57 — Kassi Klower (@kassi_klower) October 3, 2018

I wonder if women will be compensated for the 18 years of tax they paid on tampons, now that Australian governments have uniformly acknowledged the bleeding obvious: they are not a luxury item #tampontax #auspol — Luke Hennessy (@LSHennessy) October 3, 2018

Pleased to hear the #TamponTax is being scrapped in #Aus. Maybe next we can start a healthy discussion normalising #periods and #empowering women and girls to own their bodies? Yeah? — DeborahVDB (@VdbDeborah) October 3, 2018

Celebrations for abolishing the #tampontax will include eating lots of chocolate, cuddling a hot water bottle and watching #Netflix tonight! https://t.co/wRAVA7ZLgx — Nina Haysler (@nina_hays) October 3, 2018

About time Australia, luxury my arse! Let’s not all find something to be offended and argue about – job done! #tampontax #FinallyFree https://t.co/nfN5oGcRb7 — Lindsey Pearson (@linzeepops) October 3, 2018

So pleased. I remember this issue from 18 years ago and it’s unfair that women have had to pay GST on these products all this time. Thank you for not giving up. #auspol #tampontax https://t.co/2DjIySw1qX — Fiona Caldarevic (@FionaMagic) October 3, 2018

I know the ‘luxury item tax’ (jfc) was just replaced by the GST but I was always baffled at why there was a #tampontax in the first place/ever. 18 years too late this shit is going. Women should be compensated, frankly. Idiotic decision from the off to introduce it. — Trepanning for Ghouls (@HugeRambutans) October 3, 2018

I am glad the period of the tampon tax is over #tampontax — Thomas Duff 👻 (@ThomasHartDuff) October 3, 2018

It’s 2018, ladies, and this is what we get to get excited about. The removal of an arbitrary #tampontax, meaning we don’t have to pay to simply exist. https://t.co/Vpi7RYxG8g — Ayla Black (@aylajblack) October 3, 2018

