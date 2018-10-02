18 Of The Best Tweets About The End Of The Australian Tampon Tax

About bloody time…

Australia has followed in the footsteps of the UK and several American states and removed the 10 percent tax placed on feminine hygiene products like pads and tampons.

The tax on these products is pretty crazy, considering it’s there because tampons and its alternatives are considered to be ‘luxury items’ instead of essentials – because we all know women consider having their periods every month to be the height of luxury. As if we choose to bleed uncontrollably from our vaginas for half of our lives, and live through the pains and inconveniences that come along with it. C’mon.

Adding to the perplexity of the existence of the tax is that products which aid men in their sexual endeavors – like condoms, lubricant, viagra – have been exempt from the tax in Australia the whole time.

But today, Australian women can celebrate, because the removal of such a sexist policy is one step in the right direction for removing period shame and taboo. It’s a fair way off yet, but small victories like this can give womenkind hope.

To celebrate the end of an 18 year campaign by Australian activists, here are 18 of the best tweets coming out of Australia today about the removal of the tampon tax…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Comment: What do you think about the period tax? Do you think it should be removed in every country? 

