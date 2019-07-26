She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (July 23 – 29)

Oh yeah, she said it! This week women were tweeting about cats, safewords and ‘nice guys’.

Welcome to the end of another beautiful week!

I’m sure by now you’re well aware that we live and breathe Twitter – and we love hearing what you think about current events.

Women are so often made to feel like their opinions are less than or that their thoughts are invalid because of their gender. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve stated a cold hard fact which has been refuted because of my ‘hormones’.

At Team SHESAID, we’ve had enough of the victim-blaming and the silencing.

We believe in real women telling real stories, so each week we pass the mic to you in an attempt to amplify the voices of the woman of all shapes, colors and sizes.

This week in current events the trailer for ‘CATS’ was released and the internet had some thoughts. We recommend watching the trailer at your own risk – it’ll make you feel some uh, things…

Macy’s released a plate set that could be labeled as ‘fat-shaming’ as it illustrated the difference in portion sizes to fit into ‘skinny jeans’ vs ‘mom jeans’. A heatwave swept through the US and UK, leaving a lot of people hot and women collectively sick of ‘nice guys’ who aren’t actually that nice. And Forever 21 sent diet bars with their online orders in a blatant body-shaming move.

We’ve collected the best badass babe tweets about these issues – and more – and we’re sure you can relate. While we all face different struggles, it’s comforting to know that we can come together as an intersectional sisterhood and bond over the best and worst of each week.

Without further ado, here are the best tweets from this week. Enjoy!

1. R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Ultimately women just want to be treated with the same respect you would show a dead rapper who assaulted his pregnant girlfriend — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) July 21, 2019

2. This relatable date

3. ‘Nice guys’

“Nice guys finish last” is just a giant exercise in gaslighting. The nice guys who find a partner dont complain about being nice, and the guys who were only being nice for a reward are the same guys who are the most bitter, and the most vocal, about not getting it. — feminist next door (@emrazz) July 24, 2019

4. Concerns about CATS

somehow the people in Cats look more nude than if they were actually nude, and it’s weird as hell. pic.twitter.com/vw8vtsIAUa — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) July 18, 2019′

5. CATS vs climate change

I thought I was afraid of climate change but it turns out my greatest fear is men and women dressed up as cats thinking they are cats and singing as cats in catsuits. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) July 18, 2019

6. These disgraceful plates

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

7. The importance of safe words

“Diarrhea” isn’t my official safe word but I guarantee you’ll stop whatever you’re doing if I scream it during sex. — Octopus/Caveman (@OctopusCaveman) July 15, 2019

8. The cost of rent

millennials: wow i want to die landlords: nooo don’t kill yourself u gotta pay rent aha — Revolver Volcelot (@costaggini) July 18, 2019

9. Pizza > party

saturday night I told my friends I was going to a boy’s apartment but really I was leaving to go eat a pizza and didn’t want them to yell at me for being lame I am ALWAYS on-brand — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) July 22, 2019

10. We love second dinner

Is this a healthy eating schedule? 8am:

9am:

10am:

11am: venti coffee

12pm:

1pm:

2pm:

3pm:

4pm: venti coffee

5pm:

6pm:

7pm:

8pm:

9pm: dinner

10pm:

11pm: another dinner

12am: — Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) July 19, 2019

11. The importance of representation

grown ass white men crying about Thor 4 is exactly why y’all need to stop being so represented in entertainment- you have an entitlement complex and cannot stand when other folks are centered – shut the fuck up and let other people have a moment jesus fucking christ — itsbrittany 🍵 (@purplerainblue) July 22, 2019

12. The art of not giving a f**k

I don’t give a fuck . Period . That’s the tweet . — SZA (@sza) July 23, 2019

13. This important message

I just want every woman to know how beautiful they are — Emily Sears (@emilysears) July 12, 2019

14. Running late

Sorry I’m late I kept turning around halfway to go home and cry — HOT GIRL JESSE (@tinderdistrict) July 24, 2019

15. The heatwave

