She Said It: The Best Tweets Of This Week (July 23 – 29)

4 hours ago

Oh yeah, she said it! This week women were tweeting about cats, safewords and ‘nice guys’. 

Welcome to the end of another beautiful week!

I’m sure by now you’re well aware that we live and breathe Twitter – and we love hearing what you think about current events.

Women are so often made to feel like their opinions are less than or that their thoughts are invalid because of their gender. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve stated a cold hard fact which has been refuted because of my ‘hormones’.

At Team SHESAID, we’ve had enough of the victim-blaming and the silencing.

We believe in real women telling real stories, so each week we pass the mic to you in an attempt to amplify the voices of the woman of all shapes, colors and sizes.

This week in current events the trailer for ‘CATS’ was released and the internet had some thoughts. We recommend watching the trailer at your own risk – it’ll make you feel some uh, things…

Macy’s released a plate set that could be labeled as ‘fat-shaming’ as it illustrated the difference in portion sizes to fit into ‘skinny jeans’ vs ‘mom jeans’. A heatwave swept through the US and UK, leaving a lot of people hot and women collectively sick of ‘nice guys’ who aren’t actually that nice. And Forever 21 sent diet bars with their online orders in a blatant body-shaming move.

We’ve collected the best badass babe tweets about these issues – and more – and we’re sure you can relate. While we all face different struggles, it’s comforting to know that we can come together as an intersectional sisterhood and bond over the best and worst of each week.

Without further ado, here are the best tweets from this week. Enjoy!

1. R-E-S-P-E-C-T

2. This relatable date

3. ‘Nice guys’

4. Concerns about CATS

5. CATS vs climate change

6. These disgraceful plates

7. The importance of safe words

8. The cost of rent

9. Pizza > party

10. We love second dinner

11. The importance of representation

12. The art of not giving a f**k

13. This important message

14. Running late

15. The heatwave

