Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy Thrusting Dildo (2022 Review)

It’s not often that I’m able to get my hands on a sex toy that is as unique as the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy Thrusting Dildo. This little guy is definitely something special, and I’m excited to share my thoughts with you! If you’re looking for a Thrusting Dildo that is both small and powerful, then keep reading!

What is the Velvet Thruster?

The Velvet Thruster is a range of sex toys that you may not have heard of before, but it’s definitely worth checking out. These toys are designed to help women achieve incredible orgasms, and the best part is that they can be used solo or with a partner.

Velvet Thruster is a range of self-thrusting dildos. Yes, you read correctly—it thrusts so that you don’t have to. The Velvet Thruster range includes several different dildos, including:

What is the Velvet Thruster Mini?

The Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy is the perfect solution for those looking to get their thrills on. The silicone dildo has a suction cup that allows you to place it anywhere, and with an easy thrusting motion of just one hand, this will provide all sorts of sensations.

You can’t beat the Velvet Mini Thruster for size, comfort, and speed. This little sex machine is as lightweight as other silicone dildos but features a whopping 125 thrusts per minute!

How big is the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy?

The Velvet Mini Thruster Teddy is a small, yet filling sex toy. The 9-inch length makes it perfect for those who want more than just penetration and the 1.5-inch diameter allows you to enjoy comfortable sensations without being too girthy or bulky. It also includes textures along its shaft to make sure you’re getting maximum pleasure from this small toy.

Although the shaft is 9 inches, only 5 inches are insertable. But, it makes up for this with a whopping 2.5-inch thrust length and suction cup (more on that later)!

How fast is the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy?

The Teddy has six speeds to choose from—to keep you smiling no matter what your preference may be. As I mentioned above, the maximum speed is 125 thrusts per minute. Compared with its slightly larger counterparts (the Velvet Thruster Teddy XL and the Velvet Thruster Teddy GS) which have a rate of 128 strokes per minute, and the Velvet Thruster Nanci Prime, which has a stroke rate of 140 per minute, the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy certainly packs a big punch for a small toy.

Unfortunately, the one thing that lets the Mini Teddy down is that it’s not the quietest of sex toys. While it’s discreet in size, it’s not discreet in sound and I would be cautious using it with someone else at home.

Tell me about the suction cup…

I’m glad you asked because this is my favorite feature of the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy. Not many self-thrusting sex toys include a suction cup.

The suction cup on this toy is really strong, which means you can attach it to any smooth surface and go right ahead with your fun! You might want to try adding a little water before you get started for an extra boost of stability though.

What is the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy made from?

With its platinum silicone coating, the Velvet Mini Thruster Teddy is totally safe for your body. As with any sex toy, I recommend washing it with warm soapy water before and after each use to keep things clean!

This is not fully waterproof, so don’t immerse it in water when you’re washing it after use.

How do you use the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy?

The Mini Teddy is super easy to use with intuitive control buttons.

Turn on the Velvet Mini Thruster by pressing its power button at the back. The thrusting motion will start with its lowest speed, and it’s easy to control! Press the + and – buttons to change your speed. There are six different speeds for you to choose from! (Top tip: Start slow until you’re used to the Thruster). When you’ve finished having fun, press and hold down the button for a few seconds to power it off.

Review of the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy:

The Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy is the perfect toy for those looking to explore something other than just a vibrator—because sometimes you just want to feel those thrusts. Choose from four different colors (including black, whew!).

If you prefer something customizable, the Velvet Thruster Prime range allows you to build your own dildo and customize it with a variety of accessories and switch out shafts if you want to try something new.

This toy allows you to have your cake and eat it too: It’s a heck of a lot smaller than a full-sized sex machine, without sacrificing too much speed in the process. It’s made from easy-to-clean and body-safe silicone, which makes it the perfect solo travel companion.

While it’s designed for solo pleasure, this toy is also great for experimenting with your partner and finding different positions that you both enjoy.

What are the drawbacks of the Mini Teddy?

If you are looking for deeper or faster thrusts, you might feel a bit let down by the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy. Its rate of 128 strokes per minute and 2.5-inch thrusting length might be a bit underwhelming for those who are used to bigger self-thrusting toys.

It isn’t waterproof so that rules out any potential for water play here, and you do need to be careful when you’re cleaning it—please don’t submerge it in water, because that’ll be the end of playtime for you.

It could be quieter. It’s definitely not the quietest sex toy its size, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a quieter self-thrusting dildo that’s this small. Sometimes, you just need to compromise.

Does the Velvet Thruster offer discreet shipping?

Yes! All Velvet Thruster orders ship in a plain brown or white cardboard box, and ship in just a few days within the US, with up to 10 days shipping for Australia.

The bottom line: Is it worth the price tag?

If you’re looking for your first self-thrusting dildo, this is it! It’s powerful enough for most people, plus allows you to customize the silicone head. But, if you’re looking for something super powerful, whisper-quiet, or waterproof, this one isn’t for you.

At $166, the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy isn’t the cheapest sex toy, but given the speed and power that this little guy packs, it’s definitely worth the price.

Where can you buy the Velvet Thruster Mini Teddy?

Click here to buy it on the Thruster online store.