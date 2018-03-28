Is Your Vibrator Killing Your Vagina?

Say it ain’t so.

If you’ve ever had a marathon masturbation session with a vibrator assisting you along, you might be familiar with a slight numbness on your bits once you’re finished.

Picture this; it’s late one Friday night. You’ve had a long, relaxing bath, a glass (or two) of wine and have already used your vibrator and traveled to O-Town once and would love to revisit. But using a lower setting does nothing for you, so you have to keep turning up the juice to get things flowing downstairs. And maybe this has made you think, “am I killing the sensitivity of my vagina by using my vibrator too often?”

“Dead vagina syndrome” (DVS) is a term thrown around online, and was born from the premise that using a vibrator can numb the nerves in your clitoris and vagina, desensitizing the area. This can lead to an inability to reach the Big-Oh as your lady bits just aren’t as sensitive anymore.

Considering over 50 percent of women have used a vibrator in their life, if it can, in fact, kill your vagina, you should definitely know about it.

So is DVS a real thing? What are the warning signs you’re on the way to a dreaded ‘dead’ vagina, and is there a way to stop the murder without giving up the pleasure a vibe can bring?

Dead Vagina Syndrome: real, or fake?

Luckily, the experts say DVS is completely made up.

“The idea that you could end up numbing the nerves in your vagina and be unable to have an orgasm is completely false,” explains director of the Female Sexual Medicine Program at Stanford University School of Medicine, Leah Millheiser. She also says that DVS is sensationalized, and not backed up by science.

So why does the second, third and fourth times you use a vibrator in a row feel less orgasmic than the first if DVS isn’t a real thing?

A study from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine found that vibrations do desensitize the skin for about an hour after prolonged exposure, and this could happen to your clitoris, labia or other parts of your va-jay-jay as well, but it’s only temporary.

If you do feel some numbness after using your vibrator after an intense solo play session, the nerves will go back to normal after you take a break. In fact, one study found only 0.5 per cent of women reported numbness or loss of sensitivity for more than one day due to vibrator use.

For anyone who might need more convincing, Millheiser says using a vibrator is less likely to kill your vagina, and more likely to keep it alive and functioning. “Vibrators play a vital role in normal sexual function, especially for women post-menopause.”

Okay, but can vibrators kill your sex life?

If you’re someone who loves to get themselves off (maybe even every day of the week), you might be wondering if you are masturbating too much, and whether or not using toys so often could be killing your sex life – in ways other than vaginal sensitivity.

One of the more common vibrator-related sex life woes is that you can condition yourself to only reach orgasm when using sex toys. But Carol Queen, a sexologist from Good Vibrations, says women who say they have a hard time reaching the Big-Oh with their partners after using a vibrator usually had a difficult time getting there during sex before using a vibe, anyway. “The truth is that it’s just easier for many women to get off alone,” she says. “Your sex toys aren’t to blame.”

But vibrators have resulted in women being a little bit spoiled. “A woman who has relied on a vibrator to bring her to the height of sexual pleasure in 30 seconds cannot necessarily expect the same from their sexual partner,” says ob-gyn Russell Bartells. This can result in sexual dissatisfaction when a partner can’t deliver the same sort of punch a vibe can. To counteract this issue, you can try introducing sex toys into your sex life with your partner.

So, using a vibrator is actually…good for you?

Instead of vibrators killing your vagina, research has found women who use them regularly actually have greater sexual health and more benefits than non-users.

Vibrator fans were significantly more likely to have had a gynecological check-up in the past year than those who didn’t use them, and were more likely to have given themselves a self-examination to check everything was in good shape down there in the month before the study.

The study also found that vibrator use was directly related to higher sexual function, from desire and arousal all the way to lubrication and orgasm. And over 70 per cent of participants said they’d never had negative genital symptoms related to vibrator use.

In short, vibrators are great, and definitely not trying to kill your vagina.

If, however, you are experiencing some pain after vibrator use or are concerned about your va-jay-jay and vibe relationship, don’t ignore it. Book in to see your GP or a healthcare professional to see what might be going on.

Images via giphy.com, tumblr.com, and reactiongifs.com

