We Found The Cheapest Sex Toys On The Internet

Be still, our throbbing lady parts…

We all deserve self-love, that’s a given.

But as to whether we can all afford self-love is a whole other issue.

It’s well known sex toys can make a huge difference to the quality of your intimate relationships, mood, confidence and, most importantly – your relationship with the most important person in your life: you.

Unfortunately quality sex toys are extremely expensive, and not all of us have the cash to splash on a vibrator that costs almost as much as our mortgage repayment. Which is why we’re always on the lookout for a very generously discounted sex toy sale. And we hit the jackpot this week, with LoveHoney’s up to 70 percent off sale, which ends on April 1.

Obviously, we’ll be stocking up, and if you want to too, here are our top picks from this almost-too-good-to-be-true (and yet it’s oh-so-true!) sale…

For fun: Positive Vibes Vibes Before Guys Classic Vibrator, $8.98

What it normally costs: $29.95

Why you need it: A vibrator under $10? We’re sold. Designed to boost your mood and put your pleasure first, the Multispeed Positive Vibes Vibes Before Guys is a bedroom must-have. Smother with lashings of water-based lube and let the vibes attract good times. For extra-quiet vibrations, leave the sleeve around the battery compartment inside the toy.

For extra comfort: Lovehoney Chocolate Orange Flavoured Lubricant 100ml, $5.18

What it normally costs: $12.95

Why you need it: Lube is a must for enhancing any sexual experience. Drizzle this mouth-watering choc-orange flavored lube over your partner’s intimate areas to enhance every kiss, lick and caress. Mmmm…. A classic flavor combo with a long-lasting, slick water-based formula.

For BDSM beginners: Bondage Boutique Slap ‘n’ Tickle 10 Inch Rubber Flogger, $9.47

What it normally costs: $18.95

Why you need it: Tickle and tease, and all things that please: your beginner sub will love the delicate fronds of this rubber flogger. Build up from soft strokes to a sharp and satisfying sting, delivering tantalizing sensations with every swing.

For BDSM connoisseurs: Bondage Boutique Submissive Special Bondage Kit, $59.47

What it normally costs: $84.95

Why you need it: A step up from beginners bondage, without being too intimidating, this kit is sure to please any BDSM lover. A breathable ball gag ensures your sub is effectively muffled while still allowing them to breathe easily during play. The plush lining in the wrist cuffs and collar ensures wear is chafe free and comfortable, and the ergonomic blindfold completes the sensory adventure to enhance the sensations of the flogger teasing your lover’s skin. Is it getting hot in here..?

For butt play lovers: Rocks Off Teazer Petite Sensations Beginner’s Vibrating Butt Plug, $24.46

What it normally costs: $34.95

Why you need it: Small in size, big on sensation, this butt plug is a great introduction to anal play, for those just starting out and intimidated by bigger toys. Designed to tease and tantalize, the gentle vibrations will excite your anal senses and sweet spots . And to ensure you never get bored, there’s seven delicious speeds to choose from. Where do we sign up?

For the guys: P-Play Silicone Prostate Massager, $20.99

What it normally costs: $69.95

Why you need it: Take your man’s pleasure to the next level with this best-selling prostate massager, designed to promote more intense orgasms. Made with velvet-smooth silicone to stimulate his P-spot, it’s perfect to use during sex or for him to use alone, during his own self-loving time.

For the girls: Coco de Mer Nell Pleasure Seed Clitoral Vibe, $89.70

What it normally costs: $299.00

Why you need it: If you’re a gal who needs clit stimulation to reach the big Oh, this is the vibe for you. Designed specifically to tease and please the clitoris, it has five interchanging vibration patterns to choose from, each delivering multiple intensities. It’s also fully waterproof, to make bath-time way more fun (’cause us adults need bath toys too).

For spicing up your sexy time: Barely There Underwire Bra, $7.49

What it normally costs: $24.95

Why you need it: Have your other half lost in a purple haze with this sexy, soft and sheer underwired bra. If you’re looking for a show-stopping look, add the suspender knickers (they’re also on sale till Aoril 1, for $5.99). If waiting for him in this dreamy number when he gets home doesn’t spice up your sex life, we don’t know what will.

For couples play: Coco de Mer George Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring, $74.70

What it normally costs: $249.00

Why you need it: With 70 percent off, you can’t afford not to add this feelgood couple’s sex toy to your love life. There’s 12 speeds and eight patterns to choose from so you can keep things interesting at all times, and it’s designed to stimulate both partners during sex for the ultimate bonding experience.

For your self-love time: Fifty Shades Darker Deliciously Deep G-Spot Wand, $37.49

What it normally costs: $124.95

Why you need it: Oooh-la-la. This steel wand make look like an architectural work of art, but it’s actually a spine-tinglingly good dildo, curved to maximize your chances of reaching a squirting climax. Turn anywhere in the house into Mr Grey’s red room with this next-level toy. Twin-tipped for distinct sensations during play, it’s the perfect way to add some magic to your solo, or coupled, sex life.

Lovehoney’s Up To 70% Off Sale ends at midnight on April 1st, so hurry, to grab an unbeatable bargain. Head HERE to check out the rest of the toys on sale.