We Tried A Truckload Of Hand Creams And These Ones Are The Bomb

We’d buy these again. And again.

The older I get, the drier my hands seem to be.

I’m not sure if that’s just what happens with age, or if it has something to do with the fact that, as a beauty editor, I’m constantly swatching products on my hands, and therefore, wash them about a hundred times every day, trying to get all the shimmer and glitter off my skin.

Whatever it is that makes my hands rougher with each day I get closer to my next milestone birthday, it means I always have a hand cream close by. One on my desk, one on my bedside table, and one in pretty much every handbag I own. They’re all different, of course – I would never pass up an opportunity to try a new product – so you could say I’m a bit of a hand cream enthusiast, with an opinion on just about every brand.

But as my fellow hand cream enthusiasts would know, it’s incredibly difficult, if not seemingly impossible, to find a formula that’s deeply moisturizing, but not greasy, smells nice, but doesn’t overpower your perfume and fits comfortably into your purse, but isn’t so tiny it’s all done after two uses.

Moreover, everybody’s skin’s needs are different; so I invited Team SHESAID to join me on the ultimate hunt for the golden children of the hand cream fam. This is our round-up of can’t-live-without-them products actually worth every penny…

Essano Rosehip Nourishing Hand Cream

Marine says: “Absolutely love having this colorful little bottle on my desk. Organic cosmetics are my fave, and this one doesn’t disappoint! The natural clay-like smell is amazing and it’s the perfect combo of deep moisturizing and light feeling on the hands. Definitely going to keep this one on the top of my hand cream list.”

Charles + Lee Hand Cream

Kerri says: “I’m now slightly obsessed with this one. I have bad calluses on my hands from boxing training, and after a week of using this, they had noticeably softened, leaving the rest of my hands silky smooth. Plus, the cream smells like coconut with a hint of chamomile – yum!”

Dr Lewinn’s Hand & Nail Cream Nourish and Soften

Meg says: “This hand cream is light, practically odorless, and absorbs into my skin almost instantly. My skin feels hydrated and moisturized when I wear it, but I can still get on with my day without having my phone or coffee cup slip out of my hands.”

Mesoestetic Radiance DNA Hand Cream Jaana says: “The cream has a pleasant smell and consistency, dries quickly and doesn’t leave my hands feeling greasy. The packaging promises anti-ageing benefits, and to my surprise, after using it religiously every day, I could see a visible difference. It actually made my hands a little less wrinkly. Definitely restocking on this one.”

Payot Douceur Des Mains Hand Cream

Nadine says: “I wish they would turn this hand cream into a perfume, as the subtle floral smell is just divine and really quite sophisticated. The texture is thick, but contrary to my expectations, this cream doesn’t leave any greasy residue on your skin, but instantly softens it. I also love the medium size tube, which fits well, even in my smaller handbags.”

Weleda Pomegranate Regenerating Hand Cream Kassi says: “The main thing I liked about this hand cream was it smelled phenomenal. I’d put it on, and then an hour later, I’d get a compliment on how nice I smelled, and it was because of the sweet pomegranate scent of the cream. After a week of use, I also found my skin wasn’t cracking near my knuckles anymore, so it definitely ticked all the boxes for me.”

A’kin Calming Hand Cream Ashleigh says: “In two words, the A’kin hand cream is extremely thick and creamy. It feels deeply moisturizing without making my hands an oily mess. After a few days of constant use, I found my hands were smooth and silky and very healthy looking – love this product! Get it here. Comment: What’s your go-to hand cream?