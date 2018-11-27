We Tried All The Latest Cleansers And Here’s Which Ones Actually Worked

We’ve tried them all so you don’t have to.

I swear I’ve never been as angry as I was that morning.

Waking up to my flatmate pouring bucketfuls of my incredibly exxy cleanser all over his face. I was so mad I saw spots; of both kinds. To be honest, it probably made no difference he used it all, because it certainly wasn’t making a dent in the mountainous acne I was cursed with at the time. He and I didn’t get along all that well (obviously) but we did agree on one thing:

There is no better feeling than waking up to spotless skin.

A clear complexion gives me a confidence boost akin to a banging playlist, my girl gang, and a couple of cheeky glasses of rosé. And so, over the years I’ve invested hundreds (probably thousands) trying to find a cleanser that does what it promises on the label, to no avail.

Until now. Team SHESAID looked far and wide to track down the cleansers that actually deliver. Here’s which ones made the cut…

Paula’s Choice MOISTURE BOOST One Step Face Cleanser

Marine says: “I love this face cleaner! It did wonders for my skin. I’ve been using it 3 to 4 times a week to clean my face before bed and I’ve been noticing my skin clearing up and feeling really fresh in the morning.”

Get it here.

Triumph & Disaster Ritual Face Cleanser

Kassi says: “I. Love. This. Cleanser. It is an in-shower staple for me now. It’s super gentle on the skin, and lightly exfoliates the face while getting rid of any impurities, makeup or dead skin. It smells peppermint-y and delicious, and doesn’t dry my skin out like a lot of other cleansers I’ve tried.”

Get it here.

LUX AESTIVA Constellations Cleansing Oil

Kassi says: “This cleanser comes in the cutest packaging, with tiny crystals in the bottom of the round glass bottle. It looked like a small potion bottle. By putting it on the skin, it melts away makeup and made my face soft and dewy. It is an oil, so I definitely can’t use it every day or I would be the greasiest gal out there, but since using it once or twice a week, I’ve noticed a really natural glow on my skin, and if I leave the house without makeup, my skin looks great and feels fantastic.”

Get it here.

Sebamed Liquid Face and Body Wash

Nadia says: “I’m a big fan of a multi-tasking product, as I’m equal parts lazy and cheap, and this cleanser certainly delivers in that arena! The bottle is huge so it lasts FOREVER and the convenient pump dispenser makes it perfect for keeping and using in the shower. But the fact that it’s gentle enough to use on your body and face is the real winning factor on this one for me. And the cheap price.”

Get it here.

LaMav Sweet Orange Foaming Cleanser

Nadia says: “This product smells amazing – which is really important for me in a product I’m going to slather all over my face on the daily – and it’s really gentle on the skin thanks to all the natural ingredients, whilst still getting all my makeup off in one go. I wear a lot of makeup, so I’m usually a double and sometimes even triple cleanser when it comes to washing my face at the end of the day, but this cleanser left my skin squeaky clean after just one wash, and it felt soft and sweet smelling for the rest of the day. Definitely a new fave in my beauty cupboard.”

Get it here.

Avene Cleansing Foam

Laine says: “Once I find a product that I like and it tends to work for my skin, I rarely branch out and try anything else. But with this cleanser, I’m SO happy I did. It’s my new go-to every night, because not only does it smell like a big bunch of fresh flowers, it’s also super gentle and washes away all my makeup with ease. In the past, I have found foaming cleansers to be quite drying on my skin, but this is definitely an exception.”

Resibo Cleansing Oil Laine says: "Having never tried a cleansing oil before, I was unsure how I would feel about this product. After a few tries and concluding that it works best using the oil accompanied with a face cloth, I was delighted by how dewy my skin looked and felt. I love that the cleanser is completely natural and 100 percent vegan, so it definitely is good for your skin. And to top it off, the packaging was super cute, and it even comes with a soft face cloth to use with the cleansing oil."

AHA Milk-Gel Cleanser





Megan says: “An absolutely delightful cleanser. It’s a joy to apply this fruity cleanser to your face and the gentle exfoliation helps to get rid of the day’s build-up of grit, without being too harsh on your skin. It comes in a pretty gold pump bottle that can be a great accessory to your bathroom styling!”

Get it here.

Trilogy Rosehip Transformation Cleansing Oil

Megan says: “A great all-in-one makeup remover and cleanser. It is quite oily (great for removing makeup), however, as soon as you add water it cleans off your skin perfectly. The smell is very natural and refreshing which instantly makes me feel like I’m applying something good to my skin!”