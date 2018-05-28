My relationship with my husband is deeper than I ever knew.

Author Elizabeth Gilbert said, “A soul mate’s purpose is to shake you up, tear apart your ego a little bit, show you your obstacles and addictions, break your heart open so new light can get in, make you so desperate and out of control that you have to transform your life, then introduce you to your spiritual master…”

In western society, we are still programmed to dream of that fairy tale relationship and happy ever after. Unfortunately, most of us eventually wake up to the reality that it’s a heavy burden to place on someone else to make us happy. That old cliché, you have to love yourself before someone else can love you, is not only good advice but absolutely true.

In my own relationship history, instead of connecting with my soulmates, my karma kicked in. Yep, there’s something called a “karmic relationship.”

What is a karmic relationship?

Amanda Linette Meder nailed it! She said that “a karmic relationship is a romantic bond that is formed with someone in your soul group and it’s a relationship designed to heal past life lessons and pain. Karmic relationships are the type of soul mate relationships that no one wants, but everyone has. They’re generally challenging to say the least, and heartbreaking, to be more clear.”

My own relationship has definitely had its ups and downs. Married to a fiery, artistic Latino, bickering and power struggles are not unfamiliar territory for us. He has a vision of what I should be doing with my time, career and interests, that doesn’t exactly include my passion for the woo-woo…the esoteric.

I have a vision of him keeping his ideas to himself. But beneath it all, we do have a deep love, trust, and understanding.

Yes, I have a partner to go through life with that I know will be by my side through the good and the bad, but still…the power struggles that I mentioned have had me wondering if there’s something deeper here between us; something that happened in other lifetimes; something to do with karma.

So, in 2014, I decided to investigate that very idea and sought out someone who could possibly give me that answer: a psychic channeler.

What is a psychic channeling?

The practice of psychic channeling is a means of communicating with a consciousness that is not in human form by allowing that consciousness to express itself through the channel. This practice has been around for millennia.

Channelers, also sometimes known as psychic mediums, often use what is called “spirit guides”, friendly spirits who give them knowledge and help them on their spiritual journeys.

So once I was ready, I met with a psychic channeler named Grace Cavanaugh, who is a channel for a collective of twelve otherworldly entities called Osairah. Osairah is a family of light, which means that there are thousands of them. They are a collective group for higher consciousness — souls and beings — many of whom have incarnated and many who haven’t.

What happens during a psychic channeling session?

Before we began, Grace lit a couple of candles and sat across from me in a comfy armchair. She explained that Osairah would come in and give me a greeting and a message, and then I was free to ask my questions. The session would be recorded, so there was no need to take notes.

My excitement surged, and I felt giddy. Grace closed her eyes and took several long deep breaths.

And then…in their otherworldly way of speaking, she said:

“Greetings to you, dear one. We are that one known as O-sai-rah. In fact, we are overjoyed in this moment for all the excitement we are recognizing. We say to you that life in your third-dimensional reality is not always the smooth line you’d like it to be. Ha!

We are connected to you from what you would understand to be seventh-dimensional energies, fifth-dimensional energies, eleventh-dimensional energies, and ninth dimensional energies.

Many thousands of lifetimes you have had dear one and not only on this planet.

We come from what you would consider the future of your life and what you would consider our past, so we are merging on your third-dimensional reality in this way because there is the access point, there is the convergence.”

Osairah continued to talk about frequencies, and then they opened up to my questions.

“Osairah,” I asked the entities visiting Grace. “Can you take a look at my previous timelines with my husband Adolfo? We have an intense love and passion for each other, but equally intense power struggles. Always the caretaker, Adolfo often treats me more like his rebellious daughter than his wife. I am curious what past life karma we need to clear this time around?”

Osairah answered:

“Yes, we see many lifetimes with Adolfo. We see five previous lifetimes that are important to this lifetime. You have been brother and sister, mother-son, and lovers. There is a very strong theme in connection to this lifetime.

You were in what you would know as the country called Ireland. You were a young girl of twelve and you had been sold from your family. This was a very difficult lifetime; there are many purposes for it, though. We recognize that lifetime as a very painful time in history; there were many human beings that were sold into slavery. You were actually bought by him. He was seventeen years older than you. We see the painfulness of this lifetime.

There are many conflicting energies of emotions, in that life time with him in which you carried seventh-dimensional energy light codes; you were in a sense very radiant, and even in the atrocity of it all, you were a beautiful being, and that was seen. He paid handsomely, you could say, for you. […] Even though he knew on some level the way about the whole thing was wrong, he granted you to have more of an equal partnership as you grew older, because of the light that you carried.

There is a thread — or we often refer to it as a channel-antenna — that connects to this lifetime and your relationship dynamic now. There are those factors that are being healed and literally dissipated by the actions you will take this day forward.”

Before closing the session, Osairah also shared information about my frequencies, many lifetimes in other dimensions and on other planets, as well as career stuff that I was curious about.

How my life changed after finding out I was in a karmic relationship.

The session totally blew me away. Of course, I knew that Adolfo would think this was complete hogwash. But honestly, I thought (and still think!) this explanation is a huge possibility.

That certainly made sense that in this life, Adolfo would be taking the role of running things, my advisor and my protector, a spillover from previous timelines. But what actions could I take going forward that would heal us? That would take time to be determined.

On the drive home, I let what had just transpired sink in. If this was real — and I believed that it was — how could I worry about, get upset, or doubt anything again?

Knowing that I had lived thousands of lifetimes and that there are more to come, on other dimensions, gave me a sense of calm. There is no rush to get everything done because apparently the saying, “you only live once” requires the phrase “in this dimensional frequency.”

We actually have all of eternity to play out each and every scenario. On the other hand, a lifetime is too precious to waste, and I would like to get my relationship with Adolfo right in this go round.

Self-help books, articles, counselor, and coaches certainly have their value, but having the opportunity to speak directly with otherworldly entities that can see my cosmic timelines and which ones are affecting my life now, was invaluable.

I vowed to be more compassionate regarding my beloved’s concerns, quirks, and deeper issues he carries. There is a deep love there, and after all, we are all working out our karmic kinks.

Image via tumblr.com.

This article has been republished from Yourtango with full permission. You can view the original article here.

