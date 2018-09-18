Everything You Need To Know About Glass Hair

Reflect yourself.



Once upon a time (okay, Fall 2017) there was a K-beauty trend called “glass skin,” in which everyday Chok Chok (the Korean term for dewy, hydrated skin) was transcended and became an extraordinarily toned and plumped complexion; shiny, luminous, and almost reflective, like glass. I’m still mastering the art of covering the dark circles under my eyes, so perfect skin that looks like glass seemed daunting — but oh, so very desirable.)

The latest experiment in perfection is glass hair. “Glass hair is when your hair is incredibly smooth, soft and shiny — so that it almost looks like glass. It has intense color dimension and a reflective high-shine look,” explains IGK Haircare’s co-founder Leo Izquierdo. Paired with an on-trend bob or lob, the look has been seen on celebrities such as Jenna Dewan, Vanessa Hudgens, and Olivia Culpo. Go ahead and try for your softest, smoothest hair ever and then double down with these tips and tricks to achieve the look.

Since you’ll need hydrated locks to pull off glass hair, Izquierdo recommends starting off with two products from Bad & Bougie: Amla Oil Deep Repair Shampoo and Deep Repair Conditioner ($25 each, Sephora). Glass hair requires so much shine, it’s a mistake to try and skip the step of keeping it healthy. (It also never hurts to eat well, focusing on foods that will give you healthier skin and nails.)

Keeping in mind that moisture is key, next up try combining combining Oribe Supershine Light Moisturizing Cream ($52) mixed with the new Oribe Power Drops Damage Repair Booster ($58). The combination of this thirst-quenching cream with the powerful elixir of the Repair Booster is perfect for prepping your hair for the heat styling to come, which we all know can be really rough on your locks.

Avoid ensuing hair emergencies such as frazzled, heat-damaged hair by using a product that smoothes and protects, like Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray ($32). “It gives you keratin-like results in a can,” says Izquierdoit. “For glass hair results, I apply on damp hair and rough dry in (make sure you coat every strand).”

Izquierdo also suggests spraying again on dry locks to maximize the glassy look and then using the flat iron in small sections (we’ve all been there — trying to iron large chunks of hair all at once isn’t going to do you any favors).

Finally, you’ll need added shine. R+Co Neon Lights Dry Oil Spray ($29). “The antioxidant-packed spray not only protects against free radicals but also illuminates your hair’s true depth of color,” Izquierdo says. And don’t forget the haircut! Celebs like Jenna Dewan accentuate their glassy look with a lob that’s cut to shard-like edges. And although the process may take a few tries, remember that perfection takes practice, after all.



