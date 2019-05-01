Why I Got Naked To Make This Post

Clothes do not make the woman. Or do they…?

In case you guys didn’t already know, I have a YouTube channel.

And recently, a viewer made a comment on one of my videos, “Why do you always wear the same sweater in ever video?”

It’s hardly the most insulting thing I’ve been asked since putting my entire life on the internet almost a decade ago, but it did hit a nerve. See, I’ve been living in the same two outfits for months now on account of the fact that my antidepressant weight gain (more on why I went on medication here) has officially reached a point where I no longer fit into 99 percent of the items in my wardrobe.

Yes, I’ve finally bitten the bullet and bought some new clothes so I’ll have a broader outfit selection, but I didn’t do it sooner because I was waiting for my weight to stabilize.

Frustrated with not having any other options at the time and insulted by the comment on my outfit choice, I made a rather rash decision and decided to film my next video naked. No, like, literally – naked.

And as soon as I got to filming sans clothes, I realized how goddamn unfair it is to be a woman sometimes. Here’s what I mean…

Comment: Do you agree with this video? Do we over-sexualize women’s bodies?