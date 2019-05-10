Why I’ll NEVER Tell My Son To “Man Up”

1 day ago
    I’ll be receiving “The Worst Parent at the Park Award,” again.

 

  

Image via tumblr.com.

This story originally appeared on Ravishly, a feminist news+culture website.

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook and check out these related stories:
How I’m Raising My Sons To Be Feminist
How To Talk To Boys About Talking About Girls
Talking About Sex With Our Sons

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

More from this author

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of NadiaSaid Pty Ltd
Win a holiday to Bali
Win a holiday to Bali