The country has spoken; women do not matter in the United States.

Brett Kavanaugh has been sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court, despite being accused of sexual assault by three separate women, showing an inability to keep composed during the Senate hearing into one of these assaults and a subsequent four-day FBI investigation – in which neither he nor his accusor was interviewed.

To say this is a positive outcome for President Trump is an understatKavanaugh’sanaughs appointment is a major political win for the President, as he has delivered on one of his election promises and also leaves the Supreme Court with a conservative majority.

But for women and victims of sexual assault, the entire process from its victim-shaming start to this disappointing conclusion has been triggering, heartbreaking and yet totally unsurprising.

For survivors, it was crushing to witness Dr Christine Blasey-Ford’s accusation against Kavanaugh be dismissed because she didn’t report it earlier, as they know that more people don’t report their assaults than do.

To hear the President state that these are scary times for men as they could face past accusations of assault was confusing because women have been scared of being sexually assaulted in almost all aspects of their lives for years.

And to see the genuine questions about what the implications of electing a man such as Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court would be for women across the country be thrown aside as if they don’t matter is perhaps the most devastating outcome of all.

Across social media, women have been weighing in on how they feel now the dust is settling and Kavanaugh’s hand has been placed on the bible and he has been sworn in, and things are not looking good.

The feeling of defeat is evident, but not because – as some right-wing personalities see it – those on the left didn’t ‘get what they wanted’. The reason so many people, women, in particular, are expressing their heartbreak at the outcome of all of this is because it proves, yet again, that the United States doesn’t give a damn about the wellbeing and safety of women, and cares a whole lot about the reputation and advancement of rich, white men.

Here are some tweets summing up many of these feelings from women…

OK, so…do you FINALLY fucking understand why women don’t report their sexual assaults? Do you now get it? DO YOU? — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) October 6, 2018

donald trump was accused of sexual assault and became president of the united states brett kavanagh was accused of sexual assault and became a lifelong judge on the highest court of the nation don’t ever fucking tell me that accusations ruin a man’s life. — claudia (@cprandoni_) October 6, 2018

It is times like these that I feel the need to remember that the very ideals of liberty, freedom, and justice are all represented as female figures.#Kavanaugh — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) October 7, 2018

Accused Sexual Assaulter Brett Kavanaugh Hires All Female Staff Hoping It Makes Him Seem Less Creepy… Makes Him Seem More Creepy — 👻 alt_labor 🎃 (@alt_labor) October 8, 2018

fuck brett kavanaugh. fuck republican senators. fuck anyone who doesn’t believe survivors. fuck the patriarchy. fuck anyone who will still vote for the republican party. fuck trump. fuck brett kavanuagh. — georgia ⚜ (@lemonadenormani) October 6, 2018

Funny how a black female tennis player is held to a higher standard to keep her emotions in check than a Supreme Court nominee. 🤔 — Deborah Barros (@barrossmith59) October 6, 2018

On Oct 5, 2017, the @nytimes published its expose of serial sexual abuser and rapist, Harvey Weinstein. Almost a year to the day later, a man accused of multiple sexual assaults was confirmed by the US Senate to the highest court in the nation. But sure, men should be scared. — Clementine Ford (@clementine_ford) October 6, 2018

This brilliant parody song proves why it’s anything but a ‘scary time’ for men pic.twitter.com/UrNHf3HAB6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 8, 2018

EVERYBODY PLEASE STOP giving Kavanaugh such a hard time. He’s been backed by the PRESIDENT, mmkay? You know, the guy who said he grabs women by the pussy, and has multiple sexual assault allegations against him? I mean, what a testament to his upstanding character. *Rolls eyes* — Nadia Bokody (@nadiabokody) October 7, 2018

In many states, a woman who has been sexually assaulted cannot serve as a juror in a rape trial because she’s presumed TOO biased. But a judge accused of sexual assault can serve as a justice of the Supreme Court, & make policy decisions about rape law, because he’s NOT biased? — Wendy Murphy (@WMurphyLaw) October 5, 2018

This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 6, 2018

People who seriously compare Kavanaugh’s treatment to lynching think that a white man’s promotion is as important as a black man’s life. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) October 7, 2018

Bruce Mackinnon’s unforgettable image sums up dozens of editorials in one terrifying visual metaphor. #Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/eSAC0O5hFf — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) October 8, 2018

And Let’s give Brett #Kavanaugh the notoriety he has worked s lifetime to earn. Make the verb/word #Kavanaugh synonymous with drunken, disrespectful, sexual predatory behavior. e.g. Decent men would never “Kavanaugh” a woman. — Tuula (@ashland1221) October 8, 2018

The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh shifts the court far to the right, putting women’s reproductive rights, civil rights, environmental protections, worker’s rights, the ability to implement gun safety rules and the ability to hold presidents accountable at risk for a generation. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 6, 2018

So the Prez made fun of Dr Ford and she is getting death threats, and Kav is now on the supreme court. I thought poor Kav’s life was ruined? Seems like Dr Ford was the only one who got screwed in this deal. — Michael (@GoodmanMike2) October 6, 2018

Comment: How do you feel now that Kavanaugh has been approved to be a Supreme Court Justice?