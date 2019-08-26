Yes, Women Regret Having Children

We need to stop judging because sometimes women regret having children.

I’ve known since I was a little girl that I didn’t want to be a mother.

It’s not that I can’t have children, it’s that I never wanted that out of life.

As a young woman this is something that people are never willing to accept. We put so much pressure on women and all but convince them that motherhood an obligation; that it is their destiny.

You never know why a woman is without children. Sometimes it’s personal choice but there are also circumstances where women are physically unable to carry a child.

I don’t want to invalidate the path of being a mother. Some of the closest people in my life are amazing mothers and I would never question their life decisions – so why is it ok when people judge mine?

We just assume that every woman will love motherhood.

There is so much misinformation about the reality of being a mother. It’s described as this wonderful and blissful experience but in reality, it’s nothing like that. It’s hard work and it’s not for everybody.

Recent studies have demonstrated just how big the sacrifice is that women make for motherhood and it’s substantially greater than men.

Motherhood is hard work and raising a child takes up a significant portion of your life. Women have to give up careers, social lives and their bodies to be mothers and that amount of sacrifice is incomprehensible to me.

We instantly want to demonize people who regret having children. We need to recognize the incredible strain that comes along with motherhood and the fact that there are times when choosing to have children can feel like a mistake.

There is no safe place on the internet where people feel safe enough to discuss the fact women regret having children. I want to start a conversation where parents can be open about their feelings and be open about any regrets they may have.

Motherhood is hard enough without feeling judged for feelings that are perfectly legitimate. Here is a breakdown of some reasons women regret having children…

SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE for more free sex stories and advice.

Featured image via upslash.com