If You’re Into Halloween, You Need These Spooky Color-Changing Makeup Brushes

‘Tis the season to be spooky, and even though Halloween is still four weeks away, I simply can’t get enough of OTT makeup tutorials, genius costume inspo, and generally anything black and orange.

So when I saw UK beauty brand Unicorn Cosmetic’s latest drop, my excitement levels reached new heights.

The funky online retailer has come up with an ultimate set of makeup brushes that’ll make blending a whole lot more interesting, as their handles change color from black to orange when you touch them – magic!

The set comes with five Halloween-themed brushes aptly named Headless Whore, Devil in Disguise, Skincrawler, Bloody-Hell, and Freak or Unique. And if this wasn’t cool enough, they also come in a spooky coffin case, adorned with unicorn charm studs and bone zippers so your brushes can rest in peace in between makeup sessions.

If the brand’s purchase info is anything to go by, the brushes will fly of the virtual shelves as the set is limited to one per customer, so get in quick and join the pre-sale for the Spookalicious Brush Set in order to get them in time for Hallow’s Eve.

Until then, watch the witchcraft happen in this video…

